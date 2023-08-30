Radio personality Anele Mdoda spent a day as a Mr D Food delivery woman

The 947 radio host earned herself a R20 tip after she made a successful delivery

Social media users flooded her comment section with positive responses about her being a delivery person for a day

Anele Mdoda spent her day as a Mr D Food delivery woman, delivering orders to customers across Johannesburg.

Source: Twitter

Radio personality Anele Mdoda spent her day as a Mr D Food delivery woman, delivering orders to customers across Johannesburg.

Anele Mdoda earns a R20 tip

947 Radio host Anele Mdoda earned herself a R20 tip from a customer who ordered food through the Mr D Food app. The radio and TV personality shared the news on Twitter by tweeting a picture of her delivery food for a customer and captioning it:

"Just did a @mrdfood order, and I got a R20 tip!!!! Please make sure neh #JustMrDit #HowHardCanItBe."

See the post here:

947 also shared a video on Twitter of Anele sharing how her day went as a delivery person and how she would rate it on a scale of one to 10. The clip was captioned:

"Does @anele have what it takes to deliver food? Challenge accepted! Anele took the delivery streets with her @mrdfood uniform, including the food bag, and off she went to collect & deliver food for our listeners in Joburg. #HowHardCanItBe #AneleAndTheClubOn947"

Watch the clip below:

Netizens shower Anele's comment section with love

Shortly after Anele Mdoda shared a snapshot of herself in the blue Mr D Food uniform and having trended the whole day, social media users then flooded her comment section with love and supportive messages:

@mrdfood complimented:

"You look absolutely snazzy in your MrD outfit Anele!"

@shekhinahd complimented:

"Cutest."

@ConvoMan2 wrote:

"You’re an inspiration to a lot of people, my young sister. Most importantly, you’re a true, humble human being; keep doing you and doing great at the same time. I’m only happy that there are young girls out there that really look up to you (including my daughter). Peace be with you!"

@T_DaOne wrote:

"I used to do that as my second job and enjoyed it a lot."

@hunadi_mpho said:

"You enjoying it ne."

@Jingjin76053787 wrote:

"Kodwa umhle Anele xa kuthethwa inyani."

@Bonginkocy_m said:

"You look beautiful."

@PortiaMash85421 wrote:

"Look at you go girl."

