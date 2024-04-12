The Tshwala Bam music video is making waves on YouTube and has already reached two million views

The visuals follow the success of the viral single and dance challenge that has Africa and the rest of the world in a chokehold

One of the song's producers spoke to Briefly News about his reaction to the success of the music video

After Tshwala Bam became a global success with a viral dance challenge attached to it. It was only a matter of time before the music video followed suit. Within a week since it premiered, the Tshwala Bam music video sits on over two million views and counting!

Tshwala Bam music video reaches milestone

It has been a little over a week since the premiere of the Tshwala Bam music video, and fans are blown away by how the visuals have exploded in such a short span of time.

Following the success of the single, and the dance challenge that preceded it, the Tshwala Bam music video reached over two million views in just a week and currently sits on 2.3M views while trending at number one.

Speaking to Briefly News, a proud Yuppe bragged, saying he knew the music video would become a success:

"I was excited, but I knew this video was going to do numbers because we are talking about a global song here!"

Yuppe told the publication that there's more music on the way:

"Next will be an album from me and TitoM. I can’t wait for y’all to experience the feeling of the Yuppe and TitoM effect."

Despite the single only dropping after the dance challenge blew up, the song still managed to garner millions of streams and is chilling with just over 14.4M pays on Spotify.

Briefly News reported that the song peaked on major streaming sites including Apple Music and Audiomack.

Mzansi shows love to Tshwala Bam music video

Fans from all around the world are feeling the Tshwala Bam music video and showing love for the viral song:

MarkWandeba said:

"As a Ugandan, I believe South African music has really united the continent."

chemoiyaclark3072 showed love:

"African American here! We appreciate this song as well! Much love."

wanzu1011 was stunned:

"South African music owns Africa; what a masterpiece!"

South African singer, Mawhoo posted:

"Superstars!"

julietobiorha3067 responded:

"On behalf of Nigerians, we say thank you guys for giving us this masterpiece."

@aubreyguez7333 commented:

"South Africans constantly prove that you do not need to understand the language to enjoy music."

