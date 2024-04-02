Nigerian superstar Davido was featured on the Tshwala Bam remix recently

A video of the star grooving to the preview of the amapiano remix song was shared on social media

Many South Africans weren't impressed with the Sensational hitmaker remixing the song

Nigerian star Davido jumps on the 'Tshwala Bam' remix. Image: @davido

Mzansi and Nigeria have always been at war over the Amapiano genre. Recently, Nigerian superstar and multi-award winner Davido featured on a remix of Mzansi's popular amapiano song.

Davido hops on Tshwala Bam remix

Social media has been buzzing as Nigerian musician Davido made headlines again after news of him collaborating and reuniting with Amapiano giant and producer DJ Maphorisa.

Recently, the star became the talk of town after a video of him hopping on the Tshwala Bam remix went viral on social media. The video of the star grooving to the preview of the song was posted by slikouronlife on their Instagram page and wrote:

"@davido recently hopped on the remix of viral hit, ‘Tshwala Bam’. How’s it sounding OnLifers?"

SA unimpressed with the remix

After sharing the video on social media, many South Africans weren't impressed with the Sensational hitmaker remixing the song. See some of the comments below:

pamela_mtanga said:

"I don’t have an opinion on the song yet as it’s not very audible. But I gotta commend Davido for growing his musical footprint globally. From Nasty C to Musa Keys to Chris Brown, he’s got range and he is so in touch!"

thato.f.mashaba wrote:

"Ke Star Remix , Jerusalema Remix , Tshwala Bam Remix ... if riding wave was a country it would be Nigeria why do they always have to feel the need to hop onto already trending South African music and later claim they made it famous? Ai mara fede."

bannzversion commented:

"It’s like remixing sister betina, Burna Boy ruined Jerusalema is …can Davido not ruin this one too."

sim_rsa responded:

"Sometimes we just gotta admit that remixes aren't necessary. Water remix, Jerusalem remix..."

matimbapapahlahle replied:

"Nigerians Again..Yhoooooo."

the_don89 mentioned:

"Wrong combination..I know they want to attract the afro nation but..."

bongane_bongsta commented:

"Be honest I think tshwala bam is better without him no offence."

