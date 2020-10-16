UIF contact details: who to contact for assistance on UIF and TERS and how to

Are you unemployed or are unable to work because of maternity, adoption and parental leave, or illness? The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) can give you short-term relief. If you are also dependant on a deceased contributor, you can benefit from the relief the organisation provides. But then, knowing the UIF contact details is essential before you apply.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) can give you short-term relief. Photo: @MooreSAfrica

Source: UGC

What is UIF? The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is a government-owned insurance project that aims at mitigating poverty in South Africa. It offers sufficient short-term unemployment insurance and supplementary benefits to workers who qualify. In addition, it became a means of helping employees and their employers deal with the financial effect of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The offices are widely and equally distributed all over South Africa for workers to access quickly. As a result, the UIF contact details are essential so that anyone who has any issue regarding the program can get credible information on how to resolve such.

Vital details about UIF

Making UIF queries has become imperative for anyone who hopes to take advantage of the program. Importantly, you must understand how the program works before deciding about registration. This is essential because it will help you get satisfaction from UIF benefits and eliminate assumptions, over-expectations, and misinformation regarding the scheme.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One of the first criteria to be a beneficiary of this scheme is that you must be a member of UIF to claim the benefits. This will mean going online to register as a work seeker or at any UIF office call centre before you apply.

How can I check my UIF claim status?

You can apply for the TERS benefits at the nearest UIF labour centre or online within six months of the termination of your employment. There are various ways to confirm the progress of your claim online and offline. Checking online can be done in two ways.

The steps to follow in the first option is to:

Go to ufiling.co.za

Navigate the page until you locate the “check my status” icon and toggle

Follow the prompt that pops up on your screen

Input your UIF Reference Number

Alternatively, you can send a mail to online.BCP@labour.gob.za. However, the message you are sending via email must include your full name and identification and personal UIF registration number.

Anyone unable to use the online medium for one reason or another can still check the status of their UIF TERS claim offline. All they need to do is follow the instructions below:

Locate any labour office nearest to you and book an appointment

Meet with a clerk who will request your UIF registration number and identification.

You will get information about the status of your claim, whether it has been activated or not

If it has not been activated, then you will be told how long it will take to get that status

If you are already activated, you will be told when to expect your first payment.

Are you asking, "how can I check my UIF balance online?" Any of the online or offline methods discussed above will work for you.

Where do I claim UIF?

UIF offers death, illness, paternity, maternity, unemployment, and adoption benefits. You must be a member of UIF for you to claim the benefits; therefore, Register as a work seeker online or at any UIF office call centre before you apply for the benefits.

Can I submit my UIF claim online? Apply for UIF benefits at the nearest UIF labour centre or online within six months of the termination of your employment. UIF has a secure system that enables domestic and commercial workers to register, declare, and pay UIF contributions online.

How long does it take to get your UIF money?

The process takes ten working days or less to prepare the second or third payment after you confirm the continuation of payment. UIF uses those ten days to examine if the claimant is unemployed and verify other personal details to prevent fraud.

UIF uses ten days to examine if the claimant is unemployed and verify other personal details to prevent fraud. Photo: @USFlin

Source: UGC

How much UIF will I get?

Use a UIF calculator to determine the amount you are legally entitled to get from the unemployment insurance. The amount of money you will receive depends on your contribution to the insurance and your monthly salary.

2% of the employee’s salary goes to UIF, but the employer and employee split the UIF contribution equally between themselves. Therefore, the employee pays 1%, and the employer contributes the other 1% to the UIF.

Where are the UIF offices near me?

As soon as your employee terminates your services or your employment contract expires, apply for UIF benefits. You will find the nearest UIF offices easily when you have UIF contact details and addresses, which is given below:

Department of Labour UIF contact details

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (012) 309 4000, Fax: (012) 320 1942​

(012) 309 4000, Fax: (012) 320 1942​ Postal Address: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001 Street Address: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria, 0001

Who can I contact about my UIF claim?

You can visit any of the offices closest to you to make whatever inquiries you may have, even on your TERS benefit. "How do I contact UIF office?" You may ask. Well, below is detailed information of the several offices designated for attending to your inquiries:

UIF offices Pretoria

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: 0800 030 007 (Call centre) or 012 337 1997 (Switchboard)

0800 030 007 (Call centre) or 012 337 1997 (Switchboard) Fax: 086 713 3000

086 713 3000 Email Address: uifcomplaints@labour.gov.za, webmaster2@labour.gov.za, or GautengPO@labour.gov.za

uifcomplaints@labour.gov.za, webmaster2@labour.gov.za, or GautengPO@labour.gov.za Postal address: The UIF, Pretoria, 0052

The UIF, Pretoria, 0052 Street address: UIF Building, 230 Lillian Ngoyi Street, Absa Towers, Pretoria Central

UIF offices Durban

Address: Government Buildings Victoria and, Beach Grove, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa

Government Buildings Victoria and, Beach Grove, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: +27 31 336 1500

UIF offices Cape Town

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (021) 466 7160, Fax: (021) 462 2832

(021) 466 7160, Fax: (021) 462 2832 Street Address: Room 1207, 12th Floor, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000

UIF offices Gauteng

Application for the relief can be done online or offline. Photo: @deptoflabour

Source: UGC

Most towns in Gauteng province are no longer separate municipalities because local governments merged them into larger structures. As a result, there are several UIF branches within the region.

UIF offices Johannesburg

Since Johannesburg still lies within Gauteng province, here are the addresses, operating hours, and contact numbers of several UIF branches in Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality:

UIF offices Soweto

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 983 8700

(011) 983 8700 Fax: (011) 939 1207 or 086 6229 255

(011) 939 1207 or 086 6229 255 Email Address: Jane.Monoto@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

Jane.Monoto@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: PO Box 4560, New Canada, 2000

PO Box 4560, New Canada, 2000 Street address: 2 Khumalo Road, A Centre, Orlando West, Soweto, Gauteng

2 Khumalo Road, A Centre, Orlando West, Soweto, Gauteng Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 444 7631

UIF offices Sandton

Fax: (011) 444 8872 or 086 603 7920

(011) 444 8872 or 086 603 7920 Email Address: moeketsi.tsautse@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

moeketsi.tsautse@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: PO Box 273, Sandton, 2012

PO Box 273, Sandton, 2012 Street address: 9th Street, 424 Marlboro, Sandton, Gauteng

UIF offices Roodepoort

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 766 2000

(011) 766 2000 Fax: (011) 763 3413 or 086 619 0694

(011) 763 3413 or 086 619 0694 Email Address: Carien.Geldenhuys@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

Carien.Geldenhuys@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: PO Box 485, Roodepoort, 1725

PO Box 485, Roodepoort, 1725 Street address: 125 Main Reef Road, Technikon, Roodepoort, Gauteng

UIF branches in other towns of Gauteng

Getting the process right makes it easy to apply and get considered. Photo: @deptoflabour

Source: UGC

Below are the addresses, operating hours, and contact numbers of several UIF branches in other metropolitan municipalities of Gauteng:

UIF offices Benoni

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 747 9600 or (011) 747 9606

(011) 747 9600 or (011) 747 9606 Fax: (011) 422 3369 or 086 5613 518

(011) 422 3369 or 086 5613 518 Email Address: Rajanthran.Reddy@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

Rajanthran.Reddy@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: Private Bag X1446, Benoni, 1500

Private Bag X1446, Benoni, 1500 Street address: 10 Woburn Avenue, Woburn Heights, Benoni, Gauteng

UIF offices Boksburg

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 898 3340, (011) 898 3342 or (011) 898 3349

(011) 898 3340, (011) 898 3342 or (011) 898 3349 Fax: (011) 917 1472 or 086 556 2810

(011) 917 1472 or 086 556 2810 Email Address: Vincent.motaung@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

Vincent.motaung@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: Private Bag X13, Boksburg, 1460

Private Bag X13, Boksburg, 1460 Street address: Lakeside Building, Cnr Market and Bank Street, Boksburg, 1459, Gauteng

UIF offices Alberton

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: (011) 861 6130, (011) 861 6131, 011) 907 6081, (011) 907 6097 or (011) 907 6031

(011) 861 6130, (011) 861 6131, 011) 907 6081, (011) 907 6097 or (011) 907 6031 Fax: (011) 861 6151 or 086 660 4270

(011) 861 6151 or 086 660 4270 Email Address: Nico.Botha@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za

Nico.Botha@labour.gov.za or gp.customercare@labour.gov.za Postal address: Private Bag X2, Alberton, 1450

Private Bag X2, Alberton, 1450 Street address: Mercedes Place, 89 Voortrekker Road, Alberton, 1450, Gauteng

UIF offices Free State

Branches of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are all over the country. Photo: @deptoflabour

Source: UGC

Bloemfontein is the capital city of the province of the Free State of South Africa. UIF has branches in Bethlehem, Botshabelo, Bloemfontein, and other towns in Free State. Below is the address, operating hours, and contact numbers of the UIF offices Bloemfontein:

UIF offices Bloemfontein

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm

Monday to Friday, 07:30 am to 4:00 pm Telephone: 072 388 4132

072 388 4132 Fax: (051) 447 6067

(051) 447 6067 Email Address: Wendy.Williams@labour.gov.za or fs.customercare@labour.gov.za

Nevertheless, is the UIF contact number toll-free? Yes, it is free. The UIF number to call is 0800 843 843 (0800 UIF UIF) or 0800 030 007.

UIF offices are corruption-free zones. No one should demand payment for you to register, and do not disclose your personal information and documents to anyone who is not a UIF staff member. Use UIF contact details to report any fraud and corruption activity for further assistance.

READ ALSO: List of the best 10 courier companies in South Africa 2021

As published on Briefly.co.za, getting a delivery service that you can rely on to ship your parcel safely and on time is important if you want to send or receive a parcel. This is why finding a reliable delivery company is vital.

Courier companies like The Courier Guy, Globeflight, and Fastway are some of the companies you might want to consider. Check out the post to learn more before deciding.

Source: Briefly News