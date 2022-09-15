If you are planning on investing a large chunk of change into an asset you have had your eye on, you will more than likely need a bank confirmation letter from FNB or whatever bank you use. Knowing how to get an FNB confirmation letter in the simplest way possible saves all parties time and effort. However, suppose you need a letter confirming banking details or are unsure what a bank confirmation means. In that case, this article highlights what this document details, the steps to get an FNB bank confirmation letter, and any other facts you may need to know.

'How do I get a bank confirmation letter?' and 'What is a bank verification letter?' are two of the most searched terms when it comes to this process, showing that many South Africans are unaware of why they need this document and how to get their hands on it in the easiest possible way.

If you are wondering, 'How do I get my FNB confirmation letter?', you can get it in various ways, including through your banking app and by speaking to a consultant at your nearest branch. The option you choose depends on which you feel more comfortable doing; if you are not used to navigating your app, it is better to speak to a consultant who can guide you. Otherwise, the online option is the most accessible one.

Before we go into details on aspects like how to get proof of banking details on FNB through the app or online browser, let us answer any potential questions about exactly how it all works and when you will need one again.

What is a bank verification letter?

We will get into the details on how to get a confirmation letter from the FNB app shortly, but first, let us clarify what is a bank verification letter and when would you need it. A verified note from the bank means that the bank acknowledges that you have access to relevant funds needed for whatever purchase or investment you wish to make. This document is specifically for the third party that requires proof of funds before making the purchase.

How do I get my FNB confirmation letter?

As mentioned earlier, you have two options: going to a branch and speaking to a consultant or downloading the document online. If you are not tech-savvy, it may be advisable that you go into your local department, where they will do all of the work for you. On the other hand, if you are comfortable downloading it online, that is the best option for time and efficiency.

Can I get a bank confirmation letter on the FNB App?

Now, to answer the big question of 'how do I get a bank confirmation letter online?' You can get an FNB confirmation letter in pdf format if you do it through your banking app or the online portal, saving you the effort of going into a branch and speaking to a consultant. Here is how to navigate it:

Log into your app and select 'My bank accounts'

Select the relevant bank account number which needs a verification letter

Select 'account to verify' and click on 'settings'

Finally, choose the bank letters option and select 'account confirmation letter'

What is the FNB bank confirmation letter fee?

Now that you know how the process works, what does this all cost? Luckily, there are no costs associated with obtaining these documents. They are readily available for all individuals belonging to their respective banks.

Knowing all the steps to get an FNB bank confirmation letter will help you smoothen the process for yourself and the third party involved, and learning how to get an FNB bank confirmation letter online is the best way to achieve this.

