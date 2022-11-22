sportscene's WhatsApp number, operating hours, account payments, FAQs

Sportscene clothing is a largely successful apparel store in South Africa, with brands like Nike, New Balance, Adidas and Redbat being major attractions towards the store. If you are a regular shopper or are looking to see what the store has, it is helpful to know details about them. This article discusses sportscene's WhatsApp number, operating hours, online processes and more.

Applying for a profile online can help make shopping that much easier. Photo: Fiordaliso

Source: Getty Images

Opening a sportscene account will help you get your hands on some of their best-selling items, including their sought-after sportscene sneakers. However, these accounts might be difficult to navigate, so it is essential to know details like the company's policies and contact numbers.

If you want to sign-up for sportscene online, knowing the relevant details about how the accounts work, who to contact if you need further help and how to escalate queries is essential to ensure a smooth online shopping process.

Can you open a sportscene account?

As mentioned earlier, you can sign up for online shopping to save time, effort, and money while looking for your top picks. Different options include linking an account to your credit card, giving you even more free reign with online shopping.

When creating your profile, you need to fill in basic details, including your name, title, surname, ID number, cellphone number, relevant promotion codes and what brand you wish to create an online account for. You will also need to provide bank statements for the past three months.

How do I check my sportscene?

Checking whether your sportscene account is blacklisted or getting assistance with any other issues can be done in various ways. The quickest way is by giving them a quick call or going into a store directly. Alternatively, you can send an email or make an online enquiry through the website's portal.

If you have any issues, you can contact the customer service line. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

How do I contact sportscene?

sportscene's email address for account queries is newaccountsqueries@tfg.co.za. The accounts department's contact number is 0860 834 834. You can also get the same number for customer service queries or email customerservices@tfg.co.za.

Does sportscene have a WhatsApp number?

You can also contact them immediately through their WhatsApp number. The sportscene WhatsApp number is 072 897 9594, where you will text your full name to the number and follow the prompts.

It is important to note that you cannot create an account through the WhatsApp number or a call; it can only be done on their website or in-store.

You can further escalate any issues through head office. Photo: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

What time does sportscene close?

sportscene's operating hours relating to customer service are from Monday to Friday from 08h00 to 19h00, 08h00 to 15h00 on Saturday, and 08h00 to 13h00 on Sunday. It is open between 08h00 to 15h00 on public holidays.

The store is open seven days a week, but each branch's operating times may differ. Generally, they are open between 08h00 and 19h00.

sportscene head office

If you need further assistance or are not satisfied with the help you have received from the store's consultants thus far, you can contact the head office contact number at 021 938 1911.

With the sportscene WhatsApp number, you can get in contact with someone who can assist you as soon as possible, with the added benefit of further escalated assistance should you not come right the first time.

