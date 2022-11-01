TFG account application in South Africa 2022: Everything you need to know

The Foschini Group has become one of the most prominent online clothing retailers in South Africa. The company made its name by offering its customers the latest fashion in clothing, with great quality, all at convenient prices. To place an order online, you will need an account. The article lists the easy steps to follow in the TFG account application in 2022.

TFG is a South African JSE-listed retail clothing firm that operates over 3000 stores under various names. Its main office is at Parow East, Cape Town.

History

The business purchased Phase Eight, a British clothing firm valued at £300 million, from TowerBrook Capital Partners in 2015. TFG purchased the British chain Whistles and its 46 retail locations in March 2016. In 2017, the business purchased Retail Apparel Group from Navis Capital Partners, an Australian retailer.

In March 2020, TFG announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company would stop paying rent for its retail locations during the closures due to South Africa. In 2020, TFG acquired the Jet store chain from struggling Edcon, further increasing its footprint as a retail conglomerate.

On October 5, 2021, it was announced that TymeBank would open approximately 600 banking service kiosks in TFG stores in 2022. TFG has increased its production capacity in South Africa through several investments. By November 2021, it produced nearly three-quarters of its clothing locally.

Can I apply for a Foschini account online?

There are two ways of applying for a TFG account. One method is online, and the other is an In-Store application. Foschini's online application is only for South African residents.

What is needed to open a TFG account?

There are certain requirements when applying for an account. You must be 18 years and above and have an income. When applying, you will be asked to provide your ID/Drivers licence & 1 month's proof of income. Once your account is approved, you will receive an SMS to go in-store, asking you to agree to and sign the final credit documents.

You can use the maximum credit limit on your TFG account, sometimes referred to as a revolving account, to make purchases from any Foschini brand both online and in-person. You have a card in your name that is connected to this TFG account. As long as you continue to make consistent monthly payments, your Foschini account will continue to be a revolving facility.

TFG online application

There are two ways to apply for an account online:

1. Via Whatsapp

2. Via website

To apply for a Foschini account online visit the website here. Fill in the required information and submit. For the WhatsApp application, text 060 944 4884.

How long does the TFG account take to be approved?

Local vendors (based in RSA) should expect the procedure to take up to 28 days, while foreign vendors can expect it to take 20 days (Based outside of the borders of RSA).

How do I check my TFG status?

Your TFG account is only insured while you have valid insurance and when you have an outstanding balance. You have valid insurance if all the terms and conditions of the policy are met (including but not limited to the waiting period) and if you have paid the monthly amount. You may contact TFG's customer services at 0860 834 834 if you want to know your status.

How do I apply for Sportscene?

For the Sportscene account application, you will require three months' bank statements or payslips and a valid ID or passport.

Known as the kings of sneaker wear, Sportscene is an authorised footwear and clothing retailer from iconic street-inspired brands, including Redbat, Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas Originals, PUMA, Converse and Vans, to name a few.

You'll also find various accessories, including caps and beanies, bags, sunglasses and music accessories for men, women and kids at Sportscene. Browse their online catalogue to see the latest online or in-store products, as they have over 200 clothing stores across South Africa. Sportscene has partnered with The Foschini Group to include shoes in its catalogue.

Everything you need to know about the TFG account application in South Africa makes the buying process even more pleasant. The online clothing retailer has legit products at pocket-friendly prices.

