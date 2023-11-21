Rapper K.O announced on social media that he will be opening his first multi-purpose retail store

The star shared an Instagram post of him inside the building in Rosebank where he will be opening his store this December

Celebville and his fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

K.O set to open his first multi-purpose store in December. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

These past two years have been bliss for rapper K.O. Last year, the star blessed us with a killer song, SETE, and now the star made a big announcement recently about achieving one of his longtime dreams.

K.O set to open his first new multi-purpose retail store

With 2023 coming to an end, K.O has so much to celebrate as in October, he blessed his fans and supporters with an eight-part reality show of his life, which premiered on BET.

In other exciting news, the caracara hitmaker recently announced on his Instagram page that he will open his first new multi-purpose retail store.

K.O posted a picture of himself inside the big building, which will be his store and also mentioned that the store will be opened in December 2023 and that it is located in Rosebank. He said:

"Never run out of steam when chasing your dreams, black kings and queens. My very first multi-purpose retail store opening 1/12/23 at The Design District. 9 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank (JHB). All is possible through the Almighty! Meet you there!"

Mzansi celebs and netizens congratulate K.O

Shortly after, K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, shared the big announcement, his fans and the celebville flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the comments below:

mokoenalive commented:

"Congratulations, Champ!"

leratolicious1 said:

"Congratulations."

iamlunatik praised K.O:

"Congratulations Big Bro."

djswitchsa wrote:

"Congratulations SkundaGod."

vuyo_sithebe mentioned:

"Congratulations Skhanda Gawd!"

spokenpriestess responded:

"What a move! These are the levels, big bro. We're inspired, and we're rooting for you!

telehovah replied:

"Congratulations, king."

K.O steps back from Skhanda World artists

In a previous report, Briefly News shared details behind K.O decision to empower his Skhanda World artists and allow them to grow and prosper on their own.

In previous years, K.O had worked with other artists in the Skhanda World stable, where fans felt he was either holding them back or controlling their sound, but it seems he was trying to help.

