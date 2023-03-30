Thembinkosi Mthembu had netizens laughing out loud when news of him referring to himself as light-skinned started trending online

The Adulting actor was discussing his new role on Shaka Ilembe when he called himself "light-skinned"

Online users couldn't believe Thembinkosi referred to himself as "light-skinned", especially after photos of his dark skin circulated

Thembinkosi Mthembu received harsh criticism on social media for claiming to be light-skinned.

'Adulting' star Thembinkosi Mthembu was trolled for identifying as light-skinned. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, Mthembu said the words while getting candid about his new acting role on Ishaka Ilembe. The Adulting star claimed he never expected to get the part because he is fair-skinned.

Mzansi trolls Thembinkosi Mthembu after he refers to himself as light-skinned

People scoffed at Thembinkosi's claims, especially after photos of him with dark skin began circulating on social media. Netizens had no mercy for him and mocked him, writing:

@Zimvo___ said:

"Light skin? He got jokes."

@SneKhumaloSA shared:

"Lol, if he's light-skinned, I'm Caucasian."

@Queen_Seko posted:

"If this man is light-skinned, then what am I?"

@Dumbledaddy8 replied:

"He's not light-skinned, but he's also not this shade of brown. He's several shades lighter. This picture was a setup."

@Bellow_MS commented:

"I understand his point. When I think of Shaka Zulu's movie, I think of men darker than him. I think many people might feel the same. I think it's because of the old Shaka Zulu production."

@Arnxld_m wrote:

"He identifies as light-skinned."

@zeema_kay

"Ay, then I'm also a yellow bone mekunje."

Thembinkosi Mthembu dragged for being cast on Shaka Ilembe

ZAlebs reports that Mthembu landing a role on Shaka Ilembe was not well received on social media. Peeps trolled Thembinkosi, saying he doesn't deserve to be cast on Shaka Ilembe because he isn't dark.

“Getting a role on the show was a dream come true and I was merely just taking my chances, people had their opinions on how Shaka Zulu was dark in complexion and I was light-skinned.”

