Nota Baloyi recently weighed in on MacG's apology to singer, Nkosazana Daughter

He accused the podcaster of not taking accountability for his comments about Nkosazana's personal life

Mzansi dragged Nota and brought up his legal troubles, saying he should keep his comments to himself

Nota Baloyi says MacG’s apology to Nkosazana Daughter was insincere. Images: Twitter/ lavidaNOTA, Instagram/ nkosazana_daughter, Twitter/ MacGUnleashed

Nota Baloyi recently rejected MacG's apology to Nkosazana Daughter, saying the podcaster failed to take accountability.

Nota Baloyi fires shots at MacG

It looks like Nota Baloyi has returned to being a keyboard ninja and decided to take his frustrations on MacG.

The podcaster is being sued by Nkosazana Daughter for cooking up claims about who the father of her child was.

Following Mac's apology, Nota fired shots at the Podcast and Chill host, claiming he failed to take accountability for his foul words:

"Not only did MacG not take accountability or apologise, he scapegoated then exposed Sol Phenduka as a source before making a counter allegation about Sir Trill being a deadbeat father. No remorse, just Nkosazana Daughter being dared to take it to court, and if she does, she’ll win!"

This wouldn't be the first time Mac has faced a lawsuit. Previously, Nota reportedly planned to sue him over the comments about his recent arrest.

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's rant

Netizens aren't moved by Nota's words, going as far as telling him to lay low because of his own legal matters:

Benzo_Ndlovu said:

"It was nice on these streets when you were behind bars. Now you're back."

DukeofVaal66 wrote:

"I think it's best if you focus on your own problems and leave others to theirs. As it is, you have a lot on your plate!"

karabeast24 threw shade at Nota:

"As someone who's always in court and paying for defamation, MacG must listen to you."

MbusoDlamini01 warned:

"Be careful, the judge who may take your case might be a chiller; just lay low for now, king."

Cass_Lepogo posted:

"You're too forward, bro."

Nota Baloyi reportedly gets beaten up

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi allegedly catching hands from Reason (Sizwe Alakine).

Mzansi rejoiced at Nota's misfortunes, saying the music executive deserved a beating.

