Nota Baloyi Calls Sizwe Alakine Broke Following Back to the City Slap: “Succumbing to Hard Times”
- Nota Baloyi recently called Sizwe Alakine broke after their incident at Back to the City
- The men apparently got into a scuffle that led to Sizwe slapping Nota, and the music executive says the rapper is just bitter
- Mzansi is entertained by the drama and hyped Nota up for keeping a level head despite the warm klap
It looks like the drama between Nota Baloyi and Sizwe Alakine isn't ending anytime soon after the music exec called Sizwe broke.
Nota Baloyi fires shots at Sizwe Alakine
Coming from receiving a hot slap from Sizwe Alakine, formerly known as Reason, Nota Baloyi appears to not be shaken; in fact, he's loving the attention.
The controversial music executive has been involved in several scandals in the entertainment industry and is allegedly beefing with both Sizwe and rapper/ podcaster, Zingah.
In his latest Twitter (X) post, Nota boasted about being more popular than the rappers, even calling them has-beens:
"The reason Sizwe Alakine and Zingah/ Smashis are angry at me is that they had to watch me taking pictures with my loving supporters who didn’t even care that they were once famous rappers but have since fallen off, succumbing to hard times. Please keep them in your prayers!"
Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims
Fans of the music executive are entertained:
SCRAPPY43339026 said:
"Nota is the truth!"
SonjaTdf wrote:
"You are hard to hate!"
Tshepo_Ndims cheered:
"My GOAT!"
Meanwhile, some netizens said Nota's smart mouth was the reason he got slapped:
makhemap290 said:
"They should have beaten you more than they did because of your big mouth."
That_Joxy defended Reason:
"Stop lying. Reason hasn’t fallen off, Piano o e etsetsa 6’9!"
papaswagger1010 defended Zingah:
"Bro, Zingah is winning and has been doing well since he started LOTV. You're just hating."
VusimusiNtuli posted:
"This is why you got that hard slap, for this sort of disrespect, respectfully."
Nota Baloyi calls out MacG
In more Nota Baloyi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the music executive firing shots at MacG.
This was after Mac issued an apology to Nkosazana Daughter, an apology that didn't sit well with Nota.
