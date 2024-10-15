Nota Baloyi Addresses Being Slapped by Sizwe Alakine, SA Not Convinced: “You Didn’t Clear Anything”
- Nota Baloyi addressed rumours about being slapped by Sizwe Alakine at the Back To The City event, calling them fake news in a video with DJ Sbu
- He admitted to an altercation but did not explicitly deny being hit, leaving social media users with more questions
- Fans reacted by pointing out his vague explanation and suggesting he was trying to drive traffic to the podcast
Nota Baloyi finally broke his silence after the reports that Sizwe Alakine slapped him after an altercation. The controversial media personality refuted the allegations.
Nota Baloyi clears the air about being slapped
Media personality Nota Baloyi has given his side of the story following the allegations that musician Sizwe Alakine hit him. According to the rumours, the two stars had an altercation at the Back To The City event.
Speaking to DJ Sbu in a now-viral video, the music executive poured cold water on the allegations. He admitted that he had a confrontation with the singer but said nothing about the slapping part. He captioned the post:
"Fake News… I had to clear it up!"
Mzansi responds to Nota Baloyi's explanation
The star's side of the story left social media users with more questions than answers. Many noted how he did not mention that he was not hit; instead, he spoke about his exchange with Sizwe at the event.
@B_Margiano wrote:
"There must have been a reason for the rumours."
@thisisstarboy_ added:
"You're going through a lot lately , bro. bophelo ba hao ke drama series 😔"
@Andrew67500920 noted:
"TBC not didn't clear up anything, he teyna get tou to watch the podcast kuphela!!!"
@MxolisiGojolo added:
"You didn't clear anything up...you don't explicitly say that reason didn't slap you..."
@CyrilMpofu5861 said:
"As isizwe we are left wondering what the reason for that alkaline clap 😭"
Nota Baloyi clears the air on Professor Phakeng drama
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi finally addressed his relationship with Professor Phakeng, saying there was no beef between them.
In light of his assault case, Nota Baloyi still takes the time to address several topics of discussion, including his relationship with Professor Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng.
