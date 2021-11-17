Gigi could be seen lying on her mother's lap in the hospital, showing distress just before learning that she could actually hear clearly

The little one immediately put on a sweet smile that left netizens gushing over her beauty and reaction

Levi Lindsay, her father, noted the family is thankful but also worried about their daughter's future

A lovely video of a little girl getting to hear clearly for the first time has left many teary online.

Gigi is all smiles on the left, with her father on the right. Photo: levilindz.

Source: Instagram

Her father, Levi Lindsay, shared the clip on Instagram - showing his daughter Gigi on her mother's lap just after she got the hearing aids.

You could see the little one crying, seemingly feeling uncomfortable, but suddenly, she started smiling.

She became very attentive as she listened to her mother speak, and her 'no teeth' smile warmed many hearts.

Levi noted they learnt their daughter was deaf in her left ear and had difficulties hearing with her right one.

He said they wondered what it meant, and studying about it brought both gratitude and worry.

"Gratitude for modern technology that brought us this beautiful moment. Where she was able to actually hear our voices call out her name. Worry because we don’t know what the future holds. Speech isn’t guaranteed. What will kids say on the playground? Does she have the parts needed for a Cochlear implant?" He explained.

He added that even though the future is unknown, it is certainly bright, adding how much they loved their smiley daughter.

Fans left in awe

Many fans were impressed by the clip and wished the couple all the best.

Here are a few reactions:

@aly.haws said:

"Sooo sweet! I'm being fit for my first pair of hearing aids this week and needed sweet Gigi’s reaction more than you’ll ever know."

@camille.beauregard said:

"I’m not crying, you’re crying!"

@elena.davis said:

"All the prayers for you to peace in all the unknown. Gigi will defy all the odds- wait and see!!"

@chelseaaawaters said:

"This is BEAUTIFUL! She’s going to be the most beautiful girl on the playground!"

@lyssaklarson said:

"Making me cry over and over I love her."

@kayates said:

"So glad you captured this on video, her smile is so precious!"

@paigemhaws said:

"Incredible, what a precious moment!"

