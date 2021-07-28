South Africans are helping law enforcement agencies track down stolen and looted goods via social media platforms

This comes after a Facebook page, Don’t Buy Stolen Goods, was created to also ensure there is adequate awareness on illegal items that were looted

Mzansi witnessed violent scenes in the past two weeks in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal where valuable items such as televisions, fridges and lounge suites were looted

In the wake of violent protests and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the past two weeks, many goods are now being recovered. This follows a Facebook page that was created titled Don’t Buy Looted Goods.

Together with the help of the national defence force and police, the page has exposed many criminals who took to social media platforms to sell the looted goods.

Some of the valuable items that were stolen from many shops and malls include expensive electrical appliances such as televisions, washing machines, fridges and lounge suites.

South Africans are playing a massive role to trace looted goods. Image: @Don'tBuyLootedGoods/Facebook

Source: Facebook

R67 000 lounge suite among items recovered in KwaZulu-Natal

According to TimesLIVE, the blue lounge suite that was stolen at Springfield in Durban has been recovered. The publication has it that the sofa was looted from a Leather Gallery outlet.

IOL reported that the sofa was found by police at an informal settlement not far from the upmarket store in Quarry Road in Durban but there were no arrests made.

Don’t Buy Looted Goods page gains prominence in Mzansi

The has gained prominence in the social media space and many people are posting their stolen items to ensure they don’t up in the wrong hands.

The website reports that a number of items such as a brand-new 70-inch flat-screen television set was sold for a low R6,000 and reduced from its normal price of R30,000.

@Vannessa Van Rooyen posted:

“I am posting on behalf of a friend who lost numerous items from a storage facility in Pietermaritzburg due to the recent looting and I have attached photos of some of the items. Should anyone have any information please contact me.”

@Iris Schreuder Varty posted:

“Sadly our charity was also a victim of the looting. Most of our stock kept in boxes in our storage unit was taken, including 2 of our very special and unique cow print gazebos! We are known at The Cows and raise funds for CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation of SA).”

Ekurhuleni ANC councillor arrested for allegedly looting a liquor store

In a related article, Briefly News published a story that the African National Congress has confirmed that a member of the party, who is also the Ekurhuleni ward councillor, has been arrested following the looting that took place in Gauteng earlier this month.

In a statement issued by the regional executive committee of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, the governing party stated that the councillor had been apprehended on allegations of public violence and theft, according to News24.

However, the arrest could not be confirmed by police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Source: Briefly.co.za