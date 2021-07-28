Ekurhuleni ANC Councillor Arrested For Allegedly Looting a Liquor Store

The ANC has confirmed that a ward councillor and member of the ANC has been arrested for involvement in looting

The ward councillor has been charged with allegedly looting a liquor store at a mall in Daveyton amid the unrest in the Gauteng province

The ANC says the party cannot confirm which charges will be brought against the ward councillor as yet

DAVEYTON - The African National Congress has confirmed that a member of the party, who is also the Ekurhuleni ward councillor, has been arrested following the looting that took place in Gauteng earlier this month.

Ekurhuleni's ANC ward councillor has been arrested under suspicion of his involvement in the looting of a liquor store at a mall in Daveyton.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by the regional executive committee of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, the governing party stated that the councillor had been apprehended on allegations of public violence and theft, according to News24.

However, the arrest could not be confirmed by police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

According to EWN, the councillor was among those who were arrested for looting a bottle store at Daveyton Mall.

ANC regional secretary Thembinkosi Nciza stated that although the party can confirm the arrest, they cannot confirm the charges that have been brought against the ward councillor.

Nciza stated that should the allegations be true, the ANC will have no choice but to implement its step-aside resolution, which stipulates that members of ANC who are facing criminal charges should leave office until they are cleared of wrongdoing.

Earlier, Briefly News posted news of the ward councillor's arrest on Facebook and people had a multitude of reactions, with some believing that the unnamed councillor should be thrown into jail.

Here are some of the reactions for the ward councillor's arrest:

Zamile Mazibuko said:

"Great, I think he knows more than looting the store!!"

Sandiso Yisaki said:

"Then we still blame poverty behind that looting spree."

Ditiro Seerane said:

"No surprise, what do you expect if the mayor publicly promised not to serve under President Ramaphosa should he wins so what councillor did is the continued element of ill-discipline displayed by ANC members in that part of Gauteng."

Keneilwe Moholo said:

"We are led by looters - they loot everything to a point of looting from the poor and vulnerable, now the add even looting bottle stores. It is quite sad."

Xesibe Nxele said:

"Looting is part of ANC's constitution, didn't you know?"

Kenneth Bokgatsu said:

"I'm not surprised... these ward councillors looted Covid-19 food parcels."

Rajen Moodley said:

"He should be thrown in jail."

