A young South African lady from Pretoria shared how her rich family lost it all in 2010 and drowned in poverty.

Her story resonated with thousands of Mzansi people who shared their experiences in the comments.

While South Africa was hosting the Soccer World Cup in 2010, a wealthy Mzansi family experienced their most debilitating downfall. A youngster, Wewe Nkese, shared her story of how her rich lifestyle ended in the blink of an eye.

Nkese remembered having the best childhood as she received anything and everything she’d ever wanted:

“I had never heard the word, no, it was foreign to me.”

She and her twin sister lived a soft life until their father lost his job after his company shut down. He was heavily compensated, but the family was in denial of their situation and refused to adjust their spending habits.

In 2014, the family started experiencing financial difficulties:

“That’s the year I saw that poverty changes people.”

Nkese and her two siblings were at a private school at the time, but had a hard time because they were bullied about their home situation. They witnessed their mom sink into depression to the point where they thought she was going to die.

A year later, the twins wrote a book in hopes that it would take them out of poverty, but it flopped. In that same year, their father got a job and spent most of his money clearing out debts.

Nkese’s parents took their kids to a government school in 2017 in hopes that things would get better. In 2019, the twins depended on handouts to afford transportation to school:

“My twin sister and I would take that money, go sit somewhere near our house, wait a couple of hours, go back home and say we picked up money.”

They’d give the money to their mom to buy food. The twins moved to Johannesburg and were evicted from their apartment in 2020. They were still struggling in 2021 and did unimaginable things to get food.

The twins’ father stopped paying their school fees, and Nkese stepped up by finding a job to keep them afloat. Today, they are doing better.

The youngster shared her clip with the caption:

“This is my story. I’m not sure why I felt the need to tell it, but here we go.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi resonates with lady’s story

Social media users related to the twins’ story and commented:

@2 wrote:

“My father's business had flopped during COVID in 2020. We were evicted from where we lived in 2022 and had to move into my grandma's backroom as a family of five. In 2024, my dad's car got repossessed, and now he is a taxi driver. Before he had his business, he was a private banker earning R500k a year and gave me the best life ever. Mind you, I am living with a disease and unemployed and not in school.”

@Worldthrough.ledi commented:

“This story is so relatable. Keep strong, I believe in you.”

@Sti Vo356 said:

“I'm so glad you made it through and that you're working on fighting poverty. May the rest of your life be soft. May your efforts make a big difference.”

@iggy_black shared:

“Girl, you and I literally went through the same thing, but with different outcomes. And the years align with my story. I’m happy for you.”

@user17820242458050 explained:

“I'm crying because this is my situation right now, and my two girls.”

