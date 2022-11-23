African National Congress presidency hopeful Zweli Mkhize plans to rescue the ruling party from its challenges

Mkhize says he will respond to the call of those who nominated him, as they want the ANC to be rescued from factionalism

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said the ANC branch in KwaZulu-Natal is determined to elect Mkhize

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidency hopeful Zweli Mkhize believes he was nominated to “rescue” the ruling party from its challenges.

Zweli Mkhize believes that he was nominated to rescue the ANC. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Many are convinced his bid to lead the ANC will not be successful. Mkhize was nominated for a shot to contest the top-six positions at the party’s elective conference in December.

He managed to rake in over 900 votes, but President Cyril Ramaphosa bagged over 2000 votes.

Despite this, Mkhize says he will respond to the call of those who nominated him. He said the branches want the ANC to be rescued from factionalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to SABC News, the former health minister said citizens are concerned about rising poverty levels, unemployment, food prices and loadshedding, which he plans to address. He said his call is to contribute to implementing the policies needed to create change.

Meanwhile, Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga told IOL that the ANC branch in KwaZulu-Natal is determined to have Mkhize as the ANC candidate. However, Mathekga said candidates should realise that they need to compromise to achieve unity since the party is divided.

Citizens react to Zweli Mkhize’s presidency bid:

Gomolemo Serathi said:

“Every incoming ANC president comes with a plan to rescue the party, but I have never seen that materialised.”

Mporo Zeth Seboni commented:

“You are more than welcome to rescue your beloved organisation BUT you will not be the next president of this country.”

Maphola Mphekgoane wrote:

“But you’ve always been part of the ruling party and its problems.”

Given Mpho Wanne Rams posted:

“He is the challenge himself that we don’t want, actually, ANC is mocking us, this is an insult to citizens.”

Modus Operandi added:

“While Mkhize rescues ANC, we as South Africans need to rescue South Africa from the ANC.”

Cyril Ramaphosa polls higher than Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency, Mzansi unfazed by results

Briefly News also reported many South Africans are unfazed about who will lead the African National Congress following the release of the party’s electoral commission figures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received more nominations than his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December. The president received 2,037 nominations, while Mkhize received 917.

Citizens believe Ramaphosa will emerge victorious at the party’s conference but are adamant that he will not be allowed to lead the country for another term.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News