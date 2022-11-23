The results of the African National Congress’ (ANC) electoral commission have not fazed most South African citizens

The figures show that President Cyril Ramaphosa received more nominations than his opponent former health minister Zweli Mkhize

Citizens believe Ramaphosa will emerge victorious at the conference but are adamant that the ANC will be voted out

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans are unfazed about who will lead the African National Congress following the release of the party’s electoral commission figures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received more nominations than his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December. The president received 2,037 nominations, while Mkhize received 917.

Citizens believe Ramaphosa will emerge victorious at the party’s conference but are adamant that he will not be allowed to lead the country for another term. Here’s what some social media users are saying:

Thendo Murendi said:

“You can see Ramaphosa is not worried. This guy knows he’s still coming back. He still has majority in the ANC. You just don’t know them cos they are busy hiding themselves.”

Commissar Sabelo Sibiya commented:

“Zweli Mkhize will be embarrassed.”

Tha Nde Kile posted:

“Money launderer vs thief, who’s better?”

Mmako Maseko wrote:

“Let them vote for each other, we will vote them out of power come 2024.”

Cornelius Ndoyisile Mtongana stated:

“Anyone who supports Ramaphosa doesn’t love this nation this man has failed dismally everything is collapsing.”

Elmon Gajeni added:

Money talks Ramaphosa will Come back you like it or not Just prepare yourself to live with load shading for another five years.”

According to TimesLIVE, the process is still open for objections and appeals, which may result in a different outcome. Meanwhile, it is also unlikely that the ANC will be led by a woman.

Despite Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign for the ANC presidential race, they did not receive enough nominations.

According to News24, Dlamini-Zuma received 81 nominations, while Sisulu received 66 nominations.

