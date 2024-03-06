President Cyril Ramaphosa sent an official letter removing former judge president John Hlophe

The letter was dated 1 March 2024 and it followed members of parliament voting to impeach Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata

South Africans are still upset about the entire ordeal and believe Ramaphosa did Hlophe wrong

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

John Hlophe was officially axed in a letter sent by Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Foto24/ Felix Dlangamandla/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially removed John Hlophe from office. This came after he was impeached and Parliament voted unanimously against him and retired judge Nkola Motata.

Rmaphosa officially axes John Hloiphe

According to IOL, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola signed the letter officially informing him that he was removed from office. It adds that he was removed after more than two-thirds of Parliament voted against him. This means that Hlophe will also lose his benefits and his pension. View the tweet here:

South Africans disappointed in Ramaphosa

South Africans do not appreciate Ramaphosa's decision after believing that suspended John Hlophe would be exonerated.

Proudly African said:

"Hlophe shouldn't worry. He will come back and cleanse this judiciary from its colonial mindset. This is selecting him to be the candidate for that mission. He has a big task ahead. He should rest for now and start mapping out what to do once he returns."

Mphato Melamu said:

"Ramaphoa would not spare a moment to bring his mission to a logical conclusion, all being unANC and counter-revolutionary. Post this neo-apartheid ANC-DA rule. History will record John Hlophe as a hero."

ELamza said:

"He doesn't waste time. Imagine if he was this quick when resolving loadshedding and building the houses he promised to the people of Alex."

B-X said:

"He can't afford to lose time on the Thuma Mina agenda he was sent to deliver."

Kgabo said:

"His day is coming."

Julius Malema comforts John Hlophe after impeachment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the EFF's CIC, Julius Malema, reassured John Hlophe.

This comes after Hlophe was impeached by Parliament and was subsequently removed from his office. Malema said that Hlophe would never go to bed hungry and called on him to open an organisation of his own.

