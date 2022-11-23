President Ramaphosa received a standing ovation after delivering a speech to UK lawmakers

The parliament of the United Kingdom sang President Cyril Ramaphosa's praises for restoring Nelson Mandela's vision for South Africa

South Africans are baffled by the UK's praise, complaining that high corruption, unemployment and loadsheading show that the rainbow nation has failed

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa wowed the parliament of the United Kingdom yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, 22 November, to the point that he received a standing ovation from British lawmakers.

The UK parliament praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for restoring Nelson Mandela's vision for a rainbow nation in South Africa. Image: Leon Neal

Lord Speaker John McFall praised President Ramaphosa for restoring former president Nelson Mandela's vision for South Africa, but Mzansi begs to differ.

Many citizens took to social media to slam Ramaphosa, with one netizen complaining that the president was wasting time making nice speeches while South Africa was falling apart.

Another netizen, @UnmovedLee, claimed:

"Of course, they love their colonial clerk"

McFall added that he wondered if South African citizens realised how critical the success of the rainbow nation was to the people of the United Kingdom, TimesLIVE reported.

Following his speech, Ramaphosa shared a tweet remarking on how the British joined hands with South Africans to free Mandela from prison and bring apartheid to an end.

The president's tweet sparked fury from South Africans who accused Ramaphosa of rewriting history.

@planet_h_e_r asked:

"I don't remember that part of history. Which page is it on?"

The untenable levels of unemployment, constant rolling blackouts and high crime rates have left south Africans disillusioned with the rainbow nation promised in 1994.

This is what South Africans had to say about the UK government's praise of Ramaphosa:

@VvVuuren questioned:

"Really! Are you just going to lie straight up?"

@Asharraa claimed:

"It shows how much the UK knows."

@FaneleMbuyazi8 commented:

"We still don't have electricity @PresidencyZA, the things that affect us directly!"

@innocent_maposa added:

"What was Mandela’s vision? One South Africa for all who live in it. Implicit assumption: all who live it & are equal in all aspects, including access to resources & opportunities. In current-day South Africa - this is an abstract & unreal proposition."

@O_Cafe_ remarked:

"This is crazy!"

@KgaboSetlau warned:

"Whatever you are doing there, the whole country will regret it."

@mavusanaapril1 asked:

"Has Ramaphosa by any chance ended inequality, has he ended poverty?"

