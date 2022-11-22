South Africans have shared similar sentiments to some Democratic Alliance (DA) protestors in the United Kingdom

Many believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s international trip should have been postponed due to stage 5 loadshedding

The DA’s Gordon Mckay said that Ramaphosa is having tea, while most South Africans are unable to switch on a kettle

LONDON - South Africans have shared similar sentiments to some Democratic Alliance (DA) protestors in the UK who believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should be fixing his country’s problems rather than “having tea” with King Charles III.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to the United Kingdom has left citizens angered. Image: Yui Mok

Political party members living abroad staged a silent protest outside South Africa House in London. The DA members held signs asking why Ramaphosa was “jet-setting” when South Africa was experiencing stage 5 loadshedding.

The president’s trip to the UK for his state visit with the king has raised many eyebrows. Many social media users have also slammed Ramaphosa for abandoning his country at a time of instability.

This is what netizens are saying about the president’s trip to the UK:

@willdav49462260 said:

“As usual we don’t even have fuel for Eskom but he will be gallivanting in London wasting money and doing nothing about it!”

@Keanum61 commented:

“I want to know if his flying on taxpayer money? And why is he having a party with the king but doing f***l for the people?”

@Daisy52171 wrote:

“I’d be so embarrassed as a president if I was Cyril. Leaving my collapsing nation to go fulfil another’s visitation.”

@NoVoice2Small posted:

“Fantastic to see SAn protestors outside the SAn house in London before our Pres meets the king Raising issues on; 1. Eskom / Electricity blackouts, 2. Unemployment, 3. SA doing military drills with #Russia #RussiaIsATerroristState, 4. SA not condemning #Russia invading #Ukraine️.”

@MaxThaOG added:

“At the time his country is imploding.”

DA Abroad leader Gordon Mckay told TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa is having tea, while most South Africans cannot switch on a kettle.

Meanwhile, the presidency shared that Ramaphosa arrived at Horse Guards, London, for the commencement of a two-day state visit.

