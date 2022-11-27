Hard-Working Lawyer Celebrates Becoming Conveyancer and Notary Public, Proud Friends Celebrate With Her
- A dedicated legal practitioner has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate becoming a whole conveyancer and notary public
- The hard-working woman shared that her friends commemorated her exceptional, hard-earned achievement with her
- Many social media users left her sweet comments, commending her wonderful career milestone
A determined lawyer from Zimbabwe is thrilled about a huge milestone after becoming a conveyancer and notary public, sharing her big win online.
The hard-working lady posted pictures from her special day on social media and noted that her friends keenly commemorated her achievement with her.
Pamela Chimhini, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, is currently working towards bagging her Master of Business Administration at Midlands State University.
The high-achiever’s post read:
“Yesterday, I got registered as a conveyancer and notary public in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07). My amazing friends came to support [me].”
Social media users congratulated Pamela and wished her well for the rest of her career and endeavours.
Briefly News has compiled some of the sweetest reactions from peeps:
Alma Macheka said:
“Congratulations, Pamela. So proud of you.”
Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati–Manongwa is wowed by her achievement:
“Girl power! Wishing you all the best.”
Ashley Thumamina Nyathi added:
“I'm inspired, Pamela Chimhini. Congrats on your registration.”
Paidamoyo Chidaushe wrote:
“Congrats, Pam! Good to see all the brilliant minds supporting you.”
Philip G. Nyakutombwa commented:
“Welcome to the noble profession, Pamela Chimhini. I am confident that Vongai Violet Bayiwa and crew have ensured the needful celebrations continue!”
Tariro Makina remarked:
“Congratulations, Pam! Forever proud of you.”
