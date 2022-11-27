A dedicated legal practitioner has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate becoming a whole conveyancer and notary public

The hard-working woman shared that her friends commemorated her exceptional, hard-earned achievement with her

Many social media users left her sweet comments, commending her wonderful career milestone

A determined lawyer from Zimbabwe is thrilled about a huge milestone after becoming a conveyancer and notary public, sharing her big win online.

Pamela Chimhini had her friends celebrate her win with her. Image: Pamela Chimhini/LinkedIn.

The hard-working lady posted pictures from her special day on social media and noted that her friends keenly commemorated her achievement with her.

Pamela Chimhini, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, is currently working towards bagging her Master of Business Administration at Midlands State University.

The high-achiever’s post read:

“Yesterday, I got registered as a conveyancer and notary public in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07). My amazing friends came to support [me].”

Social media users congratulated Pamela and wished her well for the rest of her career and endeavours.

Briefly News has compiled some of the sweetest reactions from peeps:

Alma Macheka said:

“Congratulations, Pamela. So proud of you.”

Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati–Manongwa is wowed by her achievement:

“Girl power! Wishing you all the best.”

Ashley Thumamina Nyathi added:

“I'm inspired, Pamela Chimhini. Congrats on your registration.”

Paidamoyo Chidaushe wrote:

“Congrats, Pam! Good to see all the brilliant minds supporting you.”

Philip G. Nyakutombwa commented:

“Welcome to the noble profession, Pamela Chimhini. I am confident that Vongai Violet Bayiwa and crew have ensured the needful celebrations continue!”

Tariro Makina remarked:

“Congratulations, Pam! Forever proud of you.”

