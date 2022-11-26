A smart young lady is over the moon about completing her studies and finally becoming a qualified doctor

The babe posted about her win on social media, garnering the attention of online peeps

Many netizens congratulated her, while others marvelled at her impeccable beauty and brains combo

A gorgeous young lady is all smiles after finishing her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and becoming a qualified medical practitioner.

The smart babe is happy to finally be a doctor after qualifying at UKZN. Image: @Khwezii_m.

Source: Twitter

The newly minted doctor commemorated her exciting win on social media and shared a photograph of herself looking as fabulous as ever.

Twitter user, @Khwezii_m, captioned her post:

“Officially Dr N.C Msibi, MBChB (UKZN).”

It’s wonderful to see so many young women taking on the medical field and grinding hard with their careers.

Kind messages of congratulations poured in for the beautiful doctor, while some dudes pretended to be ill to get her attention - LOL.

Here is her post, depicting an image of her class. She also added another pic as she rocked a pink outfit and looked as fab as ever:

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging comments below:

@johny_theblessd said:

“Welcome aboard.”

@_sindarin added:

“Oh yes, congrats, babes.”

@RaasDeal is excited for her:

“I've never been this proud. God did it.”

@waitsi2011 remarked:

“I’m not feeling okay, Doc. When can I come for a consultation? Congratulations, Doc.”

@kundizee is proud of her:

“Oh, bakithi. Official congratulations, Dokotela omuhle. We are so proud of you.”

@landile_london commended her for the achievement:

“Congratulations, Nomakhwezi.”

