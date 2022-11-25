A beautiful woman is excited about bagging her Bachelor of Science degree after years of hard work and dedication

The young lady shared her news on LinkedIn and commented that she never thought she would be working in a field so different to her studies

Her beautiful graduation photographs inspired many people who eagerly congratulated her on the win

One stunner is thrilled about finally crossing the finish line academically after years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.

Chelise McEwan is thrilled about being a whole science graduate. Image: Chelise McEwan/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman obtained a Bachelor of Science from Sheffield Hallam University and marvelled at how different her field of work is from her studies.

Chelise McEwan, who works as a Talent Consultant, also shared some stunning photographs from her special day on LinkedIn, with the caption reading:

“Celebrated my graduation on Tuesday after four years of hard work studying science education!

"Never did I imagine I would be working in recruitment; however, I absolutely love my job now and truly enjoy work every day, which is something I never got out of teaching.”

Social media users congratulated Chelise on her accomplishment.

Here are some of the most incredible reactions:

Linda Cumpsty (Latimer) loved the snaps:

“Congratulations, Chelise McEwan, and I love the photos!”

Caitlin Ross added:

“Huge congrats, Chelise. You look gorgeous.”

Phoebe Johnson noted:

“Super proud of you.”

Natalie Griffiths reacted:

“Congratulations, Chelise McEwan! You look great.”

Abbey Littlehales wished her well:

“Well done, Chelise.”

Rigo Suazo commented:

“Congratulations, Chelise McEwan.”

