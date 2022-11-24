A young woman from Johannesburg took to LinkedIn to celebrate bagging her first car, posting pics of herself bringing the awesome ride home

The human resource manager looked excited about her accomplishment in the pictures posted on social media

Her comment section was filled with one word: congratulations, with people wishing her well for the feat

A human resource manager from Johannesburg obtained her very first car, sharing the great news on social media.

Busisiwe Sithole is amped about her car. Image: Busisiwe Sithole/LinkedIn.

Along with her LinkedIn post, in which she expressed gratitude, the young babe also added some pictures as she stood in front of her new ride, smiling brightly.

Busisiwe Sithole thanked God for the win, with her post captioned:

“Meet Mikateko, my first baby, God has done it again.”

Many LinkedIn users wished her well, with others asking for rides in her new whip.

Some guys even tried shooting their shots, letting her know they were available – LOL.

Overall, her comment section was flooded with the kindest messages of congratulations, with over 1500 peeps liking her post and 45 people commenting on her wonderful news thus far.

Let’s peek at some reactions from netizens:

Ntombifuthi Mbatha said:

“I love to see this, man. Congratulations, Busisiwe.”

Deliwe Ladonna Monyemangene added:

“Well done, my love.”

Marota Welcome Mokabane teased:

“Currently open to free rides. Congrats, girl, congrats.”

Phumzile Duba-sir tried his luck:

“I'm not married, my sister, on this side of Eastern cape.”

Gift Sipho Skhosana reacted:

“Congrats, sister. A milestone reached.”

Nobesuthu Mahlangu wrote:

“Congratulations, Busisiwe Sithole.”

