A gorgeous Johannesburg woman smiled from ear to ear, flexing with her new ride on social media

The young lady looked super proud of her new Hyundai whip and shared a picture of herself in front of the stylish ride

Some people asked for a lift in the car, while others wished her well for the incredible personal milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A stunning young woman has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a new ride, showing off a snap as she posed in front of the lux whip.

The beaut received many well-wishes because of her new car. Image: @mbulazi_sanele.

Source: Twitter

The lovely lady had a massive smile on her face, looking super proud of her new Hyundai.

@mbulazi_sanele’s Twitter post read:

“Meet my new baby.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Have a look at her post:

Social media users wish pretty babe well for the new whip

Tweeps were quick to congratulate the lady on her new car. Others asked for a lift in her fab ride – LOL.

Let’s peek at some of the most engaging reactions from netizens:

@RetweetsDeputy wished her well:

"Awesome, congratulations, wena sweetie.”

@Sbu_SMASH added:

“Saw you on LinkedIn too. Congratulations.”

@Tebzaprosecutor tried flirting:

“Now I’m about to have two new babies. My pending baby has a new baby.”

@MelTaunyana asked for a ride:

“Kopa lift.”

@KamogeloTank wrote:

“You're beautiful, Nkosi yami, yoh. Being broke is a curse. Knowing that I can get your number, but where would I take you? Anyway, congrats. You've achieved what most dream of. Enjoy it, and never take your blessings lightly.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip, and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express her gratitude for the major blessings and thanked God Almighty for granting her the milestones.

Social media users went nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her for achieving so much at a very young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News