Political Party EFF and Warner Music Africa mourned the death of the musical trailblazer Zahara

EFF posted a video of the star singing Official opening of the EFF Headquarters, Winnie Madikizela Mandela House

Warner Music Africa also paid tribute to the Loliwe hitmaker Bulelwa Mkutukana

Today is definitely a sad day for the entertainment industry as they have lost their own. Many peeps, political parties, music record labels, and publishers are pouring their tributes.

EFF and Warner Music Africa mourn Zahara's death

The multi-award-winning singer and songstress just turned 36 before succumbing to death after her battle with liver complications. The tragic news about her death circulated on social media, and EFF mourned her by posting a video of her singing on stage during the opening of the political party's headquarters.

They wrote:

"Zahara on stage at the Official opening of the EFF Headquarters, Winnie Madikizela Mandela House, leading the hymn “Lizalis’ idinga lakho” written by Rev Tiyo Soga.

"Zahara must be remembered as a pioneer in the music industry, who broke through in an industry that often discards women and destroys the lives of those who enter it."

Warner Music Africa (WMA) also mourned the singer's death. The Managing Director of WMA, Temi Adenjii, shared with Briefly News:

"Zahara was a true music icon, a force whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply with fans across South Africa and beyond. Her impact on the music industry is immeasurable, and her legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who found solace and joy in her music.

"As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary talent, let us remember Zahara for the indelible mark she left on the world through her artistry and the enduring beauty of her music. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire music community during this difficult time.”

Zahara cries while performing on stage

In a previous report by Briefly News, Zahara recently made headlines as she shed tears while performing. The star shared several pictures of herself on stage as she got emotional.

The engaged Loliwe hitmaker poured her heart out in the post caption, saying that she hopes to heal people through her music as they reflect on her life journey.

