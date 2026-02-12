A late-night fire broke out on the seventh floor of the Premier Hotel near O.R. Tambo International Airport

A total of 158 guests and 23 staff members were safely evacuated, with one guest rescued from a balcony and two treated for smoke inhalation

The blaze is believed to have been caused by a possible electrical short circuit

GAUTENG- Premier Hotel, situated adjacent to O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, narrowly avoided a devastating fire on Tuesday evening thanks to the swift response of City of Ekurhuleni firefighters.

A structural fire emergency was reported through the life-threatening emergency call centre at 23:20 on 11 February 2026, prompting the immediate dispatch of firefighting resources to the scene.

According to crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee, The Premier Hotel, situated adjacent to O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, reported that crews from Farrarmere and Boksburg Leon Ferreira fire stations supported primary response teams from Albertina Sisulu and Kempton Park fire stations.

How was the fire extinguished?

Upon arrival, firefighters found the eight-storey hotel engulfed in heavy smoke, with flames visible on the seventh floor. The upper level was identified as being at high risk as the fire spread rapidly to adjacent rooms.

Fire crews assisted with ongoing evacuation procedures involving guests and staff, while other teams initiated fire suppression efforts. Hoses were connected to the building’s wet riser system to contain and extinguish the blaze.

During operations, one guest was rescued from a seventh-floor balcony. A comprehensive secondary search and rescue sweep was conducted, after which all occupants were accounted for.

A total of 158 guests and 23 staff members were safely assembled at the designated meeting point. Two guests, aged 60 and 41, were treated on scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics and declined hospitalisation.

What led to the fire?

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated in a guest room on the seventh floor and spread rapidly to neighbouring rooms and the upper level. While investigations are ongoing, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit from a wall plug connected to a portable appliance may have triggered the blaze.

Eleven guest rooms sustained significant smoke damage.

According to information gathered at the scene, the hotel was approximately 50% occupied at the time of the incident.

Investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Fire breaks out in Ronaldo's luxury hotel

The incident adds to several high-profile hotel fires reported in recent years.In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a luxury hotel owned by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 5 April 2025. The blaze was swiftly brought under control following a rapid response from emergency services.

