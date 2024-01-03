The blaze that erupted has caused extensive damage to St Helena Point Hotel

Severe destruction was reported at Shelley Point Hotel in St Helena Bay Image: Road Angels SA

Responding to the fire at Shelley Point Hotel in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast, two helicopters have been dispatched.

The significant blaze, which broke out in the hotel's restaurant on Tuesday morning, has resulted in extensive damage.

Mayor Andre Truter of the Saldanha Bay Municipality suggested that the fire likely originated in the kitchen.

Truter noted that the flames are being exacerbated by strong south-easterly winds. Fortunately, all hotel guests have been safely evacuated.

According to Road Angels SA's Twitter page, they are urging residents to avoid the area and keep a clear way for emergency vehicles.

Truter mentioned that extra resources and firefighting teams from nearby municipalities have been mobilised.

"We've been in touch with Western Cape disaster management, and they are dispatching two helicopters. District Mayor Boffie Strydom has provided assistance with additional engines, along with support from Swartland and Berg river. Currently, there are approximately 20 firefighters on the scene, and more reinforcements are en route."

Mzansi is saddened by the devasting impact

As the community grapples with the ongoing fire, netizens took to social media to express their feelings about the situation.

Zayn Zanele has mentioned:

"I hope everyone is safe and alive there."

Strategy Inn Marketing Agency sending his well wishes:

"Hope the choppers cool the flames quickly - sending prayers for safety at Shelley Point!."

Frankie Shava expressed:

"So sad."

Managing and controlling wildfires

Collaborating with environmental agencies, the City of Cape Town has proactively adopted measures to implement wildfire prevention strategies.

These efforts include controlled burns, firebreak maintenance, and public education on fire safety practices.

