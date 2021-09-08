The Mmabatho Palms Hotel and Casino Resort burned downed after a fire broke out on Wednesday

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are currently unknown and subject to investigation by the police

New North West Premier Bushy Maape says the burning down of the hotel is tragic and will definitely affect tourism

MAHIKENG - In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a huge fire engulfed the Mmabatho Palms Hotel and Casino Resort in Mahikeng, North West.

According to News24, police in the North West stated it is currently unknown what the cause of the fire was. South African Police Services spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the police, as well as firefighters, attended to the fire at the hotel.

The Mmabtho Palms Hotel and Casino Resort was burned down on Wednesday morning. Image: @fyfybabby

Source: Twitter

Mokgwabone stated that they have not been any reported injuries due to the fire.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zoleka Capa was also a guest when the fire broke out. An unnamed source told News24 that Capa was one of the guests who noticed the fire.

"She was one of the first guests to see the smoke and went outside screaming to wake up other guests," said the source.

North West Premier says the fire at Mmabatho Palms Hotel is a setback for tourism

Newly-elected North West premier Bushy Maape stated that based on initial observation at the hotel, the damage seems to be quite extensive. He stated that the fire was a huge blow for the tourism industry in the North West.

Maape stated that the hotel played a critical role in terms of tourism in the province.

"This is a serious damage to our intentions to grow the economy and to employ more people," said Maape.

In an interview with eNCA, Maape stated that he did not live too far from the hotel and that smoke from the fire had managed to get into his home. Mmabatho Palms is one of South Africa's oldest casino resorts, having been developed more than 40 years ago.

