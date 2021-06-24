It has been confirmed by the City of Cape Town and SANparks that a rampant fire that started at Table Mountain in April and engulfed much of the UCT campus was arson

Investigations by Enviro Fire Service reveal that a white vehicle was spotted near where the fire was started and at around the same time

The fire destroyed a number of historical buildings on the University of Cape Town campus and disrupted operations to a significant extent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An investigation into the wildfire at Table Mountain National Park in April shows that it was not caused by natural causes but was started intentionally.

The City of Cape Town and SANParks released a statement that indicated the fire was actually arson, according to ENCA.

The wildfire that started at Table Mountain in April is believed to be arson and not natural causes. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An investigator from Enviro Wildfire Services, Rob Erasmus, says that a white car was spotted two minutes before the fire was reported. It is believed that the fire was started by the people who were in the car. Since the investigation is ongoing, the public will not be receiving more information at this stage.

“We managed to study the CCTV footage in the area and determined that before the fire started, a vehicle was seen on the shoulder of the road, driving very slowly, and a few minutes later, the fire was started. We believe the fire was started by human intent,” said Erasmus in a quote from News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The manager of fire response on Table Mountain, Philp Prins, said that preventing fires at Table Mountain is quite difficult because access to the park is not restricted. Table Mountain National Park is an open-access area.

He said that 45% of the fires at the park are started by homeless people by accident or negligence while 42% are started maliciously.

Prins added that there is very good cooperation between the City of Cape Town and Table Mountain while they investigate the fire.

According to News24, the fire that broke out at Table Mountain on 18 April damaged at least 11 buildings, including historical buildings. The fire also spread across the University of Cape Town campus.

A reward of R 10 000 is being offered for any information pertaining to the fire.

Tembisa 10: Inquest shows that the story was in fact fabricated

In another inquest report by Briefly News, it was reported that not a single hospital in Gauteng recorded the birth of the Tembisa 10, according to provincial government. Tests conducted on Gosiame Sithole have proved that has not beennot been pregnant recently.

Sithole is currently undergoing mental health observation and is being supported. The statement released by the government in Gauteng has not revealed why the story was fabricated in the first place.

Media house Independent Online's Pretoria News had maintained that Sithole gave birth to the decuplets on 7 June at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za