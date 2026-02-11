Seven people lost their lives in a tragic multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport in the Eastern Cape

Investigations into the accident have commenced, focusing on culpable homicide and contributing factors

Eastern Cape transport officials urged motorists to exercise caution to prevent further road tragedies

Seven people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce in the Eastern Cape.

EASTERN CAPE - Seven people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Multi-vehicle crash kills seven people

The provincial Department of Transport's preliminary report indicates that a bakkie carrying six occupants collided with a light motor vehicle before slamming into another bakkie. It is alleged that the crash involved a Toyota Hilux, a Mercedes-Benz and a Nissan Navara. Five occupants of the Hilux and both occupants of the Navara died on the scene. Three occupants of the Mercedes-Benz survived the crash. Two of them sustained injuries and were taken to Grey Hospital for treatment. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Eastern Cape Transport and Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose urged motorists to exercise greater caution. He said even one death on the roads is one too many and called on drivers to take responsibility to prevent further tragedies. Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said the department was deeply saddened by the loss of life and wished those injured a speedy recovery. He added that the crash serves as a reminder to road users to exercise caution, patience and responsible behaviour at all times.

A preliminary report indicates that a bakkie carrying six occupants collided with a light motor vehicle before slamming into another bakkie.

