Doja Cat turned 27 on 19 October, and her dad Dumisani Dlamini did very little to acknowledge her

Dumisani noted some of her achievements, such as winning a Grammy, so people expected a shout-out from him about his daughter

The Mzansi TV star did not do much for Doja's birthday, as he was more focused on his 59th birthday

Doja Cat is half South African, and her dad is legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini. The American pop star's birthday came and went without a peep from her dad.

Doja Cat turned 27, and her father had nothing to say as he had his birthday celebration a few days later. Image Instagram/@dojacat/@official_dumisanidlamini

Source: Instagram

Dumisani had his birthday a few days after Doja Cat. The South African icon's followers reminded him about his daughter's birthday.

Dumisani celebrates his birthday 4 days after daughter Doja Cat

Doja Cat's dad Duminsani wished himself a happy birthday. His celebratory post came after staying mum on Doja Cat's birthday.

According to ZAlebs, Dumisani was on Instagram sharing his birthday pictures and wrote:

"October is my birthday and my kids and all scorpios and libras and everyone in the world be blessed."

ZAlebs also reported that Dumisani was celebrating turning 59 and will have an event on 30 October. Many commented that he should remember that Doja Cat turned 27, but he did not respond to any of his fans.

@ayandazimase commented:

"Too much Doja in this pic."

@nanahsibalukhulu commented:

"Baba kaDokati."

@emzet_twotone commented:

"It's Doja Cat's birthday today. Ungakhohlwa nsizwa."

@c.ramela commented:

"Happy birthday Bra Dumisani. Wishing you all the greatest things in life. Guess what? We share the same birthday... Danko"

@resilient_mboya commented:

"Best wishes from Nairobi."

@tedoggmkholo commented:

"Hola Hola Dumisani the great."

@keamo_tiamo commented:

"Please invite Doja I want to attend."

@onketsolo_ commented:

"Grootman."

SA believes Doja Cat's new look is inspired by her dad's character on Yizo Yizo

Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat had a daring makeover. Many people were shocked by Doja's bald head and shaven eyebrows, thinking it was a sign that she was having an emotional issue.

South African fans think Doja took pages out of Dumisani Dlamini's style book. Her father played Chester in Yizo Yizo, and the character had platinum-short blonde hair, just like Doja Cat.

Once a Tweep pointed it out, many netizens jumped in to comment on they were each other's spitting image.

