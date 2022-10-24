South African actress Brenda Ngxoli had some good news for her loyal supporters with her latest social media posts

The beloved soapie queen welcomed her baby to the world, and she celebrated by sharing a sweet message about her newborn

Brenda Ngxoli fans were ecstatic as they showered her with endless compliments and praise for becoming a mom

Brenda gave birth to her baby and celebrated on social media. The actress celebrated by sharing a picture and video expressing her excitement.

Brenda Ngxoli is excited after delivering her first baby, showing off her bundle of joy on the socials. Image: Instagram/@brendangxoli/Getty Images/Stephen Lovekin

Ngxoli gave followers a clear idea of how the actress feels after delivering her baby. Peeps shared sweet messages for the new mom and her kid.

Brenda in love with her newborn baby

According to Zalebs, Brenda took to Twitter to announce that she gave birth. She captioned a picture of her holding the baby:

"You can add mommy to my title of achievements "

Brenda is most loved for playing Vuyo on Home Affairs and, most recently, Noma on The Queen. Fans were filled with joy as they reacted to the news. Many had sincere compliments. Others would not stop raving about how motherhood suits Brenda. A few thought the baby was why she departed from The Queen.

@Lerato_lehoko commented:

"Congratulations, my dearest. This is definitely my fave role for you. Your baby is the luckiest. You are love and you’re loved."

@RFP___II commented:

"Now you say "yhuuu lomtana" to your own kid . We thank Buli for her contribution."

@fitzulugirl_ commented:

"My fave is a mom now, oh yhini isister kaBuli ❤️"

@its_nhlanhla_ commented:

"Whoever thought that Vuyo would be a mom one day?? So happy for you Ntombi! ❤️"

@hlomidunjana commented:

"Hesana how will you run the country with a bundle of joy."

@GxiyaLawu commented:

"I love it for you mommy dearest."

@Mzuzman15 commented:

Oh is that why Noma disappeared.

@NtombelaSindi commented:

"Siyakubongela Sis, ohh this child is blessed with a crazy mother, all day comedian!❤️"

