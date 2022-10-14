Blue Mbombo welcomed her child six months ago and shared one of the baby's milestones when it comes to religion

The beloved media influencer baptised her daughter and shared details about the event on the socials

Blue Mbombo received countless messages as people were fawning over the actress and her beautiful baby girl

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blue Mbombo continued to keep her fans updated about her newborn baby. The online personality has been a mum for half a year and shared her princess' transition into Christianity.

Blue Mbombo has been a mother for six months and showed off her daughter's christening ceremony. Image: Instagram /@blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Blue looked gorgeous in the pictures she shared while in church for the occasion. Many of her fans realised they attended the same congregatiom as their fave.

Blue Mbombo baptises baby

ZAlebs reports that Blue took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her daughter's baptism. The event was held at the Ethiopian Church of South Africa. Blue captioned the four pictures of her baby's baptism ceremony with a Bible verse, Luke 18:16, which is about how Jesus wants children in his Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many fans commented that they attend the same church as Blue. Local celebrities also had sweet messages for blue on her daughter's special day.

Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Mpumi Mophatlane commented:

"Wow, the first frame."

Thickleeyonce commented:

"The last frame is so iconic."

@that.so45 commented:

"Wait, you were in my church? Ohhhhh beautiful."

@siziwehlazo commented:

"Uh, my church @blue_mbombo ama Topiya amahle."

madam_kabz_the_foodie commented:

"Yes. The Ethiopian Church of South Africa."

@naomie.happi

"Love this."

@rebeccalesego commented:

"Dankie sister Mbombo."

makabedi9 commented:

"@blue_mbombo that's my church Ethopian Churh of SA."

Blue Mbombo shares with Mzansi a tender moment of breastfeeding her baby

Briefly News previously reported that Blue Mbombo gave fans a close look into her time as a new mom. Blue got vulnerable by showing her daughter during feeding time.

The influencer is known for her picture-perfect h Instagram page. She posted snaps of breastfeeding her baby.

Her realness was impressive to followers. Most of her fans were used to the posed pictures on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News