Blue Mbombo took to social media to keep her followers updated on how her new life as a mom is going

She broke conventional norms and boldly posted Instagram pictures of her breastfeeding her infant

Mzansi was pleasantly surprised by Blue changing up her content to include motherhood-related posts

Blue Mbombo shares pictures while nursing her baby online. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Blue Mbombo embraced her motherhood journey and gave her followers an inside look at the sacred moment with her little one.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate and Influencer, who is known for her carefully curated and lavish Instagram page, posted snaps of her breastfeeding her baby.

Her realness was lauded by many of her followers, who have been accustomed to being bombarded with glitzy and fake pictures across the platform.

Blue gave birth in April and is looking more radiant than ever. Have a look at her recent Instagram pics.

Netizens were feeling all warm inside, seeing the wholesome content. Read some of the comments from her South African followers:

@ikpilifuebiwari mentioned:

"I have never seen a nursing mother as beautiful blue."

@mmakaipea_mahlare posted:

"So adorable! Make eye contact with her while feeding our granddaughter princess."

@elln_m wrote:

"I'm suddenly all broody!! My ovaries are jumping. You make mommyhood look so glam.❤️"

@blose2474 added:

"Very good for breastfeeding your baby.❤️"

@posh_mphamo commented:

"Cuteness overload."

@reneraps said:

"Cute nana, they grow very fast. Beautiful Blue!"

@ntombiradebe65 shared:

"What a beautiful baby I feel like touching those beautiful legs.❤️"

@rramotlou stated:

"Breastfeeding looks so beautiful on you Blue.❤"

Blue Mbombo announces pregnancy, Mzansi crowns her as nation’s Valentine’s Day 2022 winner: “The perfect gift”

Briefly News reported that Blue Mbombo shared a 50-second clip of herself looking breathtaking in a natural backdrop to announce that she’s expecting. The beautiful media persona cradled her stomach a few times in the video, showing that she is happy about the exciting development.

Blue also referred to the timing of her sharing her news in her Twitter caption, noting that she’d already received the best Valentine’s Day gift with her pregnancy.

