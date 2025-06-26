Reality TV star and entrepreneur Londie London teased an unreleased track on social media

The video of Londie London lip-syncing to the single was shared on X by controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula on Thursday 26 June 2025

Netizens noted similarities between Londie London's unreleased track with a smashhit produced by Jazzworx, while others were stunned that she was also a musician

Londie London previewed an unreleased song. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

While she is known for being a reality TV star, Londie London has had a successful career as a musician. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently previewed new music sparking mixed reactions.

Londie London seemed to have heeded calls by her fans to release an entire album after she shared a short video of herself singing a gospel song and returned to the studio. The reality TV star, born Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, who was previously signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, the infamous record label that gave A-Reece, Sjava, Emtee, Amanda Black and other big-name artists their big break, didn't record a gospel song.

Londie London teases new single

While Londie London has thrived as a reality TV star, every now and again she returns to her first love, music. On Thursday, 26 June 2025, controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who is currently incarcerated, took to his X account and shared a video of Londie London previewing an unreleased song in her car. The post was captioned:

“Londie London previews new music.”

Watch the video of Londie London previewing her new song below:

No details were given regarding when the song will be released or if it will feature other musicians or producers.

Fans react after Londie London previews new music

In response to the post, several netizens noted similarities between Londie London’s new song and a smash hit produced by Jazzworx. Others gave Londie London her flowers for trying to make an honest living. Several netizens were surprised that Londie also does music.

Here are some of the comments:

@mqhelenqabankos said:

“This Jazzworx type of sound is going to be a staple in the summer.”

@yangamessi asked:

“She makes music?”

@ishtCrayCray trolled:

“Lol those lyrics would have worked in 2002, now ay is not make sure 🤣”

@Sammy_Sauce1 remarked:

“I almost forgot that Londie London is a musician. You can't release one hit song every 10 years 😅”

@majoyana31 recounted:

“I will never forget this one when she made her mother speak broken English on national television‼️It was so cringe worthy to watch that episode and I felt sorry for the woman 😩I lost respect for uLondie that day 😩 To think the poor woman could have just akhulume isiZulu sakhe comfortably ,yho ukhohlakele uLondie.

Londie London shows off braid business success

Londie London is all about multiple streams of income and her music is just one of the many things she's doing to earn some coins.

Briefly News reported that Londie London is running a successful braid business brand.

In February 2025, Londie celebrated chasing the bag and reaping the benefits. The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to brag about how her braid business was growing in leaps and bounds.

