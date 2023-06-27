A young woman took to social media to share about being happy to be back home in a TikTok video

In the clip, she said she was relieved to be away from university residence drama as she showed off her house's interior

Many netizens were drawn to the beautiful home and responded with compliments in the comments section

For most students going to university, they will be going far away from home, and for many, it’s going to be their first time away from home. This can be both a good and bad thing.

One varsity student was relieved to be back home. Image: @lelethukomanisi/TikTok

One very fortunate young woman took to social media to share the perks of being at home while simultaneously showing off her impressive home.

TikTok user @lelethukomanisi posted a video of herself back at home from being at res. As part of the footage, the interior of her home can be seen, and it is quite stunning.

In the clip, she detailed that she was relieved to be at home, away from res drama and stressing about school.

According to SA Varsity, residences are usually conveniently located close to campus or have shuttle systems used to transport students to campus. They also provide a good platform for students to make friends, especially during res orientation during O-week.

Besides not knowing what to expect from the studying experience, finding a comfortable living space without your parents is a major concern, Fundi Connect states.

She also captioned the post:

"My dad was holding the phone for me ❤️."

SA peeps impressed by the young woman's home

IsiphosamaNdima ❤️ said:

"Ngeke nje Mina ngilale eRes ekhaya kunje."

ms_od1 said:

"It's giving "Go upstairs, fix your attitude, then come back down for supper" ."

thokozani_19 reacted:

"Kanti nina niphuma kumakhaya anjan yeh?."

Sinoxolo Tshethu wrote:

"I can just imagine how full the fridge is....ey planned kids have it soft."

Mapula commented:

"Not your dad giving us a whole welcome to my crib moment low key."

Maizo replied:

“Go upstairs to your room” ."

Buhley_sgegede said:

"House tour babe?ngyathanda ukbona ezinye ingane zihleli kahle."

