Couple Does Pregnancy Test in TikTok Video, Mzansi Jokes Love Birds’ Anticipation
- One funny couple on TikTok went viral after posting a relatable video of their recent source of stress
- In the video, the couple was trying to deal with a pregnancy scare, and they recorded a funny clip for TikTok users
- The young couple's reaction to their worries had many people laughing as others shared their stories
A young couple took to the internet to make others laugh. The two looked concerned about their pregnancy scare.
The end of their video amused netizens, as many could relate. There were hundreds of comments from people who added hilarious commentary.
Woman and boyfriend take pregnancy test
A young lady @itsmihlebro and her boyfriend did a pregnancy test together. In the video, it came out negative, and they celebrated.
Watch the funny video below:
SA jokes about couple
The couple's pregnancy scare amused South Africans. Many cracked up at their expense saying they got a false negative and should not celebrate too soon.
~cynthia~ said:
"You are so lucky to have him present , some of us don't get to experience that."
Ricco commented:
"I know this was thee most stressful day for both of you."
scorpiooo wrote:
"Baby that week be so stressful until you see that negative test. AMEN."
Sirius.M added:
"We all glad he's present."
asnda joked;
"My cousin’s negative clicks pregnancy test is watching Cocomelon rn."
