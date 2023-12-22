One funny couple on TikTok went viral after posting a relatable video of their recent source of stress

In the video, the couple was trying to deal with a pregnancy scare, and they recorded a funny clip for TikTok users

The young couple's reaction to their worries had many people laughing as others shared their stories

A young couple took to the internet to make others laugh. The two looked concerned about their pregnancy scare.

A TikTok video shows a couple that was scared they were pregnant. Image: @itsmihlebro

Source: TikTok

The end of their video amused netizens, as many could relate. There were hundreds of comments from people who added hilarious commentary.

Woman and boyfriend take pregnancy test

A young lady @itsmihlebro and her boyfriend did a pregnancy test together. In the video, it came out negative, and they celebrated.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the funny video below:

SA jokes about couple

The couple's pregnancy scare amused South Africans. Many cracked up at their expense saying they got a false negative and should not celebrate too soon.

~cynthia~ said:

"You are so lucky to have him present , some of us don't get to experience that."

Ricco commented:

"I know this was thee most stressful day for both of you."

scorpiooo wrote:

"Baby that week be so stressful until you see that negative test. AMEN."

Sirius.M added:

"We all glad he's present."

asnda joked;

"My cousin’s negative clicks pregnancy test is watching Cocomelon rn."

Couple welcomes kids

A married woman went viral after the birth of her children. The woman celebrated having babies after more than a decade.

Woman surprises husband with pregnancy tests on anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming display of love and anticipation, a South African woman surprised her husband with a gift bag containing two positive pregnancy tests on their second wedding anniversary.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, touching the hearts of netizens worldwide.

Shelley Lewin of The Relationship Architect told Briefly News that the experience of pregnancy can deepen a couple's emotional connection as the focus often shifts a couple towards building a future together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News