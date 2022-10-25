A Nigerian lady, @ivanilla_africa, got many people praising her after she paid for all the seats in a keke

The lady revealed that she took pity on the man because he could not see a passenger to pick up aside her

After giving the man money for all the passengers he did not get, the lady did not wait to see how he would react

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady, @ivanilla_africa, filmed the moment she took a keke to her destination and the driver could not get another passenger throughout the journey.

In the TikTok video, she stated that the trip was very awkward for her as she reasoned that the man would not be making much.

Many people told her that they have done the same thing before. Photo source: TikTok/@ivanilla_africa

Source: UGC

Lady blessed keke driver

After coming down at her bus stop, the young lady calculated the fares for the empty seats and paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She made sure not to look back for any kind of appreciation after giving him the money. People praised her generosity.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwayemi Precious said:

"Yeah sometimes I help the call customers, omo to be an over thinker and a nice person no be small job."

SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

"I swear, it will now look like you are cursed or something, buh sha when I got to my destination, I paid for the whole sit, just to make him happy."

She replied:

"Let him not think he carried bad luck."

Odoh Chinyere Lynda said:

"Same had happened to me, like am d only person he carried from second gate awada police to Tarzan bro I gave him #500 cuz is 100 per head."

J.J said:

"it once happened to me..I really felt bad for this driver like I was the cause of it. I had to give him 1k instead of the 200 I had to pay."

Apple Eater said:

"The fact that you didn’t look back. God bless you for the genuine kindness, Ma’am. You’ll increase on all levels. Amen."

IFfyprec said:

"lol. expecially taxi. if I have the money I will but if I don't I will try to engage him in small talk to at least make the ride lively. e dey pain."

Driver made goodies available inside car

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @leeleeannn went online to share an experience with an Uber driver.

While in his car, she filmed the interior to show how the driver has the best interest of his passengers at heart by creating a 'mini supermarket' in his vehicle.

The TikTok video showed the back of the front seat with bottles of goodies that passengers can snack on during their journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng