A video of two little coloured girls being approached by BI Phakathi as they beg for money on the streets has gone viral

The children had been trying to get make up some money to get a taxi to go back home to their ill mother

Phakathi is seen hurriedly trying to assist the naïve girls with food while ensuring their safety in the busy city

An emotional video of BI Phakathi stumbling upon two little coloured girls begging for money on the streets has tugged at the heartstrings of many South Africans.

The kind man couldn’t help but notice the two children approaching cars on a busy road to ask for money so they could make up some taxi fare to get back home to their sick mom.

A concerned Phakathi is seen asking about the girls’ circumstances before he urges them to stay put as he rushes to a nearby Woolworths Food store to buy some food and goodies

He then returns with a bag full of items just in time as the children stop a taxi. He on-boards the taxi with them and jumps off near where they live before giving R1000 in cash each as well as some money to give to their mother.

The innocent girls thank him for his generous gesture and proceed to walk home before the video ends.

The video is enough to make anyone, especially a parent, emotional as the little ones seem unaware of how concerned Phakathi was about their situation and vulnerability.

Check out the video and some of the heartfelt comments below:

Kalonga wrote:

“Everyone Reading this I wish you the best in life. May the Lord bless you and keep you❤️.”

The Baninas said:

“Hope they reached home safe .”

Iola Mukusha commented:

“What lesson are we teaching our children as parents by sending them on the streets to beg? Thank you BIP for helping. May God answer your prayers.”

Anthea Richardson responded:

“This has really upset me. Very irresponsible parents. With all the child trafficking that is happening.”

Marvin Malambo replied:

“How I wish you escorted them right to their home and meet the mother. Otherwise, god bless you.”

Joanne Matthew wrote:

“This is so sad. For a moment I thought Mr BI would have accompanied those kids to their homes...seeing that they have all that cash on them...let's hope they reach home safely with the goods and cash. God bless you once again on your kindness towards people who are in need...you're truly a blessing and admired by many.”

