Who is Thami Ntuli? A comprehensive biography of the KZN Premier

Thami Ntuli is a South African politician and education activist. Responding to questions about how he has been coping with his political responsibilities, he said:

It's a frustration to realise you have an opportunity to change lives but you don't have all the financial resources to do that.

Thami Ntuli holds a diploma in Education and an honorary degree in Education Law and Management.

and an in Education Law and Management. Ntuli served as the Mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality before becoming the KZN Premier.

of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality before becoming the KZN Premier. He was elected as the Premier of KZN in June 2024 under the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Who is Thami Ntuli?

Thamsanqa "Thami" Ntuli is a South African who has risen through the ranks in South Africa to become an influential political leader in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Premier Thami Ntuli is 51 years old. He was born on 11 November 1973 in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. His upbringing was characterised by hardship and he herded cattle in the locality. He hinted at how he managed to survive his rough childhood with IOL. He said:

I decided to find work because I couldn’t fund my studies. I had to find a way to support my family. I managed to get something at a local spaza shop where I worked as a cleaner. Then, I was promoted because I was seen as trustworthy.

The former Mayor worked as a cleaner and security guard. He transitioned into teaching life sciences in rural community schools.

Thami Ntuli's education

The political leader attended Vumanhlamvu Primary School and Nomangci Secondary (now Mzikazi Secondary). He attended Sibonokuhle Secondary and Nkandla Secondary, where he completed Standards 8 and 10 respectively.

Nkuli enrolled in a distance learning program at the Rand Afrikaans University allowing him to work while studying. He bagged various degrees from the Natal University and the University of Pretoria.

What are the qualifications of Thami Ntuli?

The erstwhile cleaner bagged a Diploma in Education, fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a professional educator. He also completed an Advanced Certificate in Management at Natal University before the University of Pretoria awarded him an honorary Education Law and Management degree.

Career

Thami’s dream career was to become a teacher and he achieved this despite financial difficulty. Timeslive reported that he is more famous for his political activism. It began under the mentorship of the late Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who led the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Ntuli's involvement with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) boosted his political career.

What were Thami Ntuli's previous offices?

The People’s Assembly official site shows that Thami Ntuli was the Mayor of Nkandla Local Municipality and King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

His tenure recorded infrastructural development, community empowerment, and service delivery. As Daily Maverick noted, he also chaired the SA Local Government Association.

Who is the Premier in KZN?

Thami Ntuli became KwaZulu-Natal's Premier on 14 June 2024. SABC News reported that his victory made him the first IFP member to serve as Premier of KwaZulu-Natal since 2004. While addressing the media after his emergence, he said:

I am humbled, in fact, to be afforded this opportunity by the people of KwaZulu-Natal to lead this province of KwaZulu-Natal. I know that it is not something which one can take quite lightly. I understand the enormous task ahead owing to the challenges that the people of Natal faced.

Who is Thami Ntuli's wife?

Ntuli's wife is Sindiswa “MaSibisi” Ntuli. A KZN Online article pictured the couple gracing Durban festivals in July 2024 despite Sindisiwa’s preference for keeping a low profile.

Thami Ntuli is a South African politician whose journey from herding cattle to heading the highest office in KwaZulu-Natal proves that consistency is key to success. He has maintained a commitment to ensuring an improvement in the livelihood of the KwaZulu-Natal people.

