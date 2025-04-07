How to transfer airtime on MTN: The complete 2025 guide

MTN is one of South Africa's most popular cellular networks, with millions of users nationally and throughout Africa. How can MTN customers transfer airtime to other MTN customers in an emergency? Read on for details on how to transfer airtime on MTN and other networks.

Key takeaways

MTN was launched in South Africa on June 1, 1994, and now operates in over 17 countries throughout Africa.

was launched in South Africa on June 1, 1994, and now In the first quarter of 2024, the number of overall MTN subscribers increased to 287 million.

You can transfer MTN airtime between customers of MTN and other networks to stay connected in case of an emergency.

How to transfer airtime on MTN in South Africa

You must be registered for Me2U transfers to send airtime, with Off Peak, PayAsYouGo, and MTN Anytime TopUp clients automatically qualifying. Those who qualify can follow these simple steps:

Step 1 : Open your keypad

: Step 2: Dial *136*6328*(recipient's cell phone number)*(airtime amount)#

How to transfer airtime on MTN using airtime

You can use airtime to transfer by following these detailed instructions:

Open your keypad and use the MTN transfer airtime code (also known as a USSD code) 1363# .

. Follow the prompts, which will include adding the recipient's cell phone number and the airtime value you wish to send.

How can you transfer airtime from MTN to MTN without a PIN?

If you need to send airtime on MTN but do not have a pin, you can use the MTN Me2U service. Here are the simple steps:

Step 1: Open your keypad and enter 1366328* (recipient's number)*(rand amount)# .

Open your keypad and enter . Step 2: Follow the prompts, which will instantly give the recipient airtime.

How to transfer airtime on MTN to another network

Those who wish to transfer airtime from MTN to another South African network provider, including Cell C and Vodacom, can use the same instructions above, which are:

Enter 1366328*(recipient's cellphone number)*(rand amount)# .

. Follow the prompts for an instant transfer.

How to check your MTN number via SMS

To check what your number is via SMS, follow these simple, step-by-step instructions:

Step 1 : Enter the USSD code *136# or *123# .

: Enter the or . Step 2 : On-screen prompts will ask you to follow prompts, asking you to either choose ' Contract Services ' or ' My Account .'

: On-screen prompts will ask you to follow prompts, asking you to either choose ' ' or ' .' Step 3: Save your number, which should appear on-screen.

Additional information

Now that you know how to successfully transfer airtime between networks, what additional information should MTN customers know? Here are frequently asked questions regarding the process and other information on the network provider.

How much do Me2U transfers cost?

The process is free of charge, with the only value deducted being the amount of airtime transferred.

Can customers send internet bundles and SMS transfers?

Yes, but only Hybrid and Prepaid customers can use this service. Qualifying customers can only send internet and SMS bundles and cannot send recurring bundles. Internet and SMS bundles can only be sent to PayAsYouGo and TopUp customers.

Can customers RICA a SIM card on the app?

MTN's app allows customers to use the self-RICA function, enabling them to register a SIM card at their convenience. Customers must provide their ID or passport details.

Can customers monitor their airtime and data usage on the app?

Customers can perform the functions to monitor airtime and data usage:

Check available balances and details on expenditures.

Monitor which apps and websites you have used and how they impact data usage.

Set data limits to better manage finances.

Is the MTN app free to download and use?

The app requires some data to download. However, customers will not incur any data charges when using it.

Can customers use their debit or credit cards to make payments on the app?

You can use your debit or credit cards to perform the following functions:

Purchase streaming, voice, or data bundles and airtime for another recipient or yourself.

Buy exclusive app bundles at up to 70% off, but they are only available for card purchases.

Pay off your outstanding bills.

How can you activate the Data Share service?

If you would like to use the Data Share service, you can activate it in the following ways:

Dial the USSD code *136*5# .

. Visit any branch for further assistance via customer care.

for further assistance via customer care. Use the app to navigate to the Data Share function.

How can you deactivate the Data Share service?

You may deactivate the service at any time. You may do so via self-service channels such as the app, inputting the USSD code *136*5#, or contacting customer care.

What are MyMTN Rewards (YelloBucks)?

YelloBucks is a rewards program that gives customers points per every R1 spent on MTN services. You can use the accumulated rewards for vouchers, airtime, or data.

Can you use the app to access YelloBucks?

You can manage your MyMTN Rewards in the following ways on the app:

Register for MyMTN Rewards (YelloBucks)

View your available reward points

Earn points

What happens when a customer runs out of data on an internet plan?

Individuals can purchase data within moments, either via the app or USSD prompts.

What should customers do if they suspect they are victims of fraud?

Potential fraud victims are urged to contact MTN via the following methods:

Call 083 123 HELP/083 123 4357 to speak to a fraud specialist , who can assist you seven days a week from 07h00 to 22h00.

, who can assist you seven days a week from 07h00 to 22h00. Email fraudhelp@mtn.com for online assistance.

How can you cancel your MTN contract?

You can cancel your contract by calling the helpline, 135. You can also email them at customercare@mtn.com.

Knowing how to transfer airtime on MTN helps customers stay connected in times of need. You can either transfer airtime to an existing MTN customer or individuals on other South African networks, enabling constant communication between friends and family.

