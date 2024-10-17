Vodacom balance check: Quick and easy step-by-step instructions

Knowing your airtime balance is essential for a Vodacom customer to ensure you can still stay connected to friends, family, loved ones, and even emergency services. How can you check your Vodacom balance? This article discusses checking your Vodacom balance and provides other essential information on the service provider.

The Vodacom Group and Vodacom SA were created in 1993 via a joint venture between Telkom, Vodafone, and VenFin Limited ('VenFin'). In 1994, they launched one of the continent's first GSM networks in South Africa. As of December 2023, the service provider had an estimated 51.26 million customers nationwide.

If you are among the millions of Vodacom customers, knowing how to perform a Vodacom airtime check is essential in ensuring you stay connected during times of need. How do you check your cell balance?

How to do a Vodacom balance check

Checking your Vodacom balance in South Africa is quick and straightforward, with just a quick USSD code entered to present your current balance. According to Vodacom's website, the Vodacom number to check data is *135#, which you can also use to perform the following:

Check available balances.

Purchase data bundles and other deals.

Transfer airtime.

How to check your data balance on a Vodacom contract

If you have obtained your cell phone and SIM via a contract, performing a Vodacom balance check on a contract works like the USSD code *135# mentioned above.

Vodacom balance check online

You can check your Vodacom balance online by chatting directly with a consultant. However, using the USSD code mentioned above may be more time-efficient in getting your available balance within moments.

How do you check your data bundles on Vodacom?

A Vodacom data bundle provides data to a specific value and can be purchased directly or once you have loaded airtime. You can perform a data bundle check via the same *135# code above.

What does *132 do on Vodacom?

The USSD code *132 does not perform any functions. However, if you dial 132, you have access to your voicemail, where you can perform the following duties:

Listen to your voice messages.

Save or delete voice messages.

Change your current voicemail introduction.

How do you check your Vodacom airtime advance balance?

If you currently have insufficient airtime to obtain data, send an SMS, or perform a call, you can get an airtime advance, which allows you to get airtime now on credit and pay it back later with slight interest. The service provider's website mentions these two methods:

Method one: You can dial 135*082# and follow the prompts.

You can dial and follow the prompts. Method two: Visit the Vodacom website and follow the menu.

Vodacom USSD codes

Apart from the airtime USSD code, the following codes are also useful to know:

USSD code Function *135# Load and transfer airtime, check balance *135*082# Load an airtime advance *100# Summary of available airtime *120# Check WASP subscriptions *#06# Check your device IMEI *136*01*recharge voucher PIN# Load purchased airtime *111*501# Check your MSISDN *140*02*MSISDN# Ask for airtime from another customer *140#number# Send a 'please call me'

How do you check what is using your airtime on Vodacom?

You may notice that your airtime is being depleted but are unsure what is being used. Subscriptions you may not be aware of could be to blame, but you can dial *135*997# and reply 1 for confirmation.

Frequently asked questions

Now that you know how to keep your finger on the pulse regarding your airtime balance and other USSD codes, what other essential information can make your life as a Vodacom client easier? The following information is among the most commonly asked questions posed by clients of the service provider.

How do you precharge airtime when you are roaming internationally?

If you are on a contract, your roaming charges will be automatically added to your monthly bill. Pre-paid customers can do so through the following options:

Step 1: Log in to your Vodacom account online or through the VodaPay App and enter your recharge number.

Log in to your Vodacom account online or through the VodaPay App and enter your recharge number. Step 2 : Dial *136*01* , enter your recharge number, enter the # key and press call.

: Dial , enter your recharge number, enter the # key and press call. Step 3: Call the toll-free number 133 and follow the voice prompts.

How can you extend your data?

If your data is depleted, you can extend it by repurchasing the same amount at the same value, extending the bundle value and time. This must be done before the bundle expires to remain valid.

How can you get usage notifications?

Usage notifications can help you stay informed about how quickly you spend your airtime or data. The service provider will automatically send SMS notifications when you reach specific points: 50%, 80%, 95%, and 100%.

How can you obtain your bill?

You can obtain a copy of your billing through the service provider's website, app, and TOBi. You can also request one via customer care on 082 135.

What can you do if you have entered your SIM card pin incorrectly three times?

Your SIM card will block your SIM after incorrectly entering your PIN after three attempts. You must use your PUK number to unblock the SIM included in your SIM card package. You can also obtain your PUK number via the website or app.

Having enough airtime is essential if you want to stay connected with loved ones or be able to contact emergency details when in need. Knowing how to perform a Vodacom balance check saves you time and effort, with the simple process taking only moments.

