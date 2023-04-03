Emtee's alleged 5 million rand home has resurfaced on social media, causing fans to sing his praises and wishes him well amidst recent troubles.

The property was reportedly purchased four years ago for 4.2 million rand, which Emtee allegedly paid in cash.

The photo of Emtee outside his stunning home has gone viral again, with many admiring the rapper's style and luxury.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee's house trends on Twitter. Images: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee, the South African rapper known for hits such as Roll Up and Pearl Thusi, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons.

Picture of Emtee's home has gone viral on Twitter

However, it seems that there is some good news on the horizon for the artist, as a photo of his reportedly purchased R4.2 million home has resurfaced on social media. According to an article in The South African, Twitter influencers reportedly said that the house was bought in cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Twitter post read:

"Emtee in his R5 million house which he bought cash in a gated community"

Fans react to Emtee's viral picture

The post has since gone viral, with social media users praising the rapper's success and wishing him well.

@bozzie_t said

"Its beautiful"

@H_Permza said:

"Lol I hope he lives alone now "

@MatitaFrans commented:

"Congratulations to him"

@Bhekzen2 said:

"izinja ze soft life"

@ZolekaNgcobo6 posted:

"Congratulations mteee"

The rapper has had a well-documented fallout with his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. Since then he has gone on to start a recording label of his own known as Emtee Records releasing his third studio album entitled Logan.

Emtee's recent troubles, including reports of legal issues and concerns about his career, have caused many to worry about the rapper's well-being. However, the surfacing of this photo has brought some much-needed positivity to his fans and supporters.

The purchase of this multi-million rand property is a testament to Emtee's hard work and dedication to his craft. Despite recent challenges, he has managed to achieve great success and create a comfortable life for himself and his family. With his talent and drive, it is clear that Emtee has a bright future ahead of him.

Emtee Questions Gender-Based Violence Accusations Against Him, Mzansi Weighs In: “Fix Your Marriage”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Emtee's questioning of GBV violence accusations against him.

Unimpressed social media users continued slamming the rapper after he questioned the GBV accusations against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News