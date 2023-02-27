Jub Jub was fired on Uyajola 9/9 after entertaining Mzansi, even though some of his moments received backlash

The TV host was sometimes in Mzansi's bad books, whether for Uyajola 9/9 altercations or for making nasty comments

Briefly News has compiled all those Jub Jub moments that kept everyone talking and glued to every Uyajola 9/9 episode

Jub Jub made a huge comeback to the spotlight with Uyajola 9/9 after serving a five-year prison sentence.

The media personality took over Sunday night television with the Cheaters version of Mzansi television, Uyajola 9/9; however, it was recently announced that he's leaving the show. According to News24, his contract with Moja Love, the broadcasting channel for Uyajola 9/9, was not renewed.

To commemorate the end of Jub Jub's tumultuous reign as the host of the show that had everyone's jaws on the floor, Briefly News compiled three moments of the star that had everyone's jaws on the floor, from his nasty commentary to his serious allegations.

1. Jub Jub's offensive comments about Xhosa people on Uyajola 9/9 receives criticism

On one Uyajola 9/9 episode, Jub Jub said Xhosa people are the most promiscuous tribe in South Africa. TshisaLIVE claimed that Jub Jub stated:

“You guys have never, ever seen this on any South African television, you have never witnessed what you are about to witness tonight. It is crazy, it is ridiculous. I have never seen a nation that is so promiscuous like the Xhosas. I have never seen a loving nation as well as the Xhosas.”

2. Uyajola 9/9 production team suspends Jub Jub after being accused of sexual assault.

After his explosive 2021 interview on Podcast and Chill, Jub Jub was suspended from the Moja Love hit show. The sit-down ruffled the sexual assault claims made against him by former Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du Pont.

TshisaLIVE reports that Uyajola 9/9 producers couldn't handle some of the things stated by Jub Jub in the viral interview, and they showed him the door.

3. Uyajola 9/9 reported to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa after violent episodes

Some of the episodes of Uyajola 9/9 received negative reviews after they went against the rules of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

Viewers slammed the episodes that showed uncontrollable violence and even reported the show to BCCSA. After the backlash, Jub Jub defended the Uyajolala 9/9's actions, saying:

“I believe, especially in the country that we are in, South Africans love trash TV. South Africans do not love anything that's good, they love drama.

“No no, trash TV is good. I mean, look at the numbers. Understand that we have been pulling in a million viewers just from an hour. I think we are doing really, really good," reported TshisaLIVE.

