Without a doubt, music producers and DJs Kabza De Small and Black Coffee set Konka nightclub in Soweto recently with their epic duo performance and the Umshove hitmaker reminisced about their time together.

Kabza De Small raves over DJ Black Coffee

The Amapiano king Kabza De Small recently raved over DJ Black Coffee after their fire duo set at Konka on Sunday, 14 April 2024. The star penned a lengthy, heartfelt post on his Instagram page honouring this special opportunity of sharing the stage with the Fetch Your Life hitmaker.

He wrote:

"Sunday was nothing short but an honor for me. An honor sharing the stage with African royalty @realblackcoffee , An honor to be able to do what I love doing to and for those who attend @konkasoweto and finally, an honor being treasured in the hearts of everyone who supports everything Kabza De Small. This is for all of you with much much more to come, Spirit bafwe2."

DJ Black Coffee responded to Kabza's message and wrote:

"Was an honour big guy."

Fans responded to Kabza De Small's post

Many netizens responded to the star's heartwarming post:

oscarmbo said:

"Spirit mfana kasi!"

ladydu_sa wrote:

"Skeem saka sa forever."

djkabila responded:

"You’ve cemented what music is all about was great ceing you Sunday,the humility you have as a superstar is what everyone can learn,keep grounded my brother."

djkarri_ replied:

"Powerful."

lebza_direko commented:

"Your work ethic is too strong, no 1 deserves this more than you mei bra."

