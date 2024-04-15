DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small recently performed together at Konka, impressing fans with their set

Social media users praised their performance, suggesting they collaborate overseas while joking about DJ Maphorisa's reaction to the video

Despite some playful banter, the duo's performance was widely acclaimed, showcasing their talent and chemistry on stage

South Africa's top DJs, DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small set the stage on fire with their recent performance. Fans loved the show and shared their thoughts on the trending video.

DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small performed together in a viral video. Image: @realblackcoffee and @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and DJ Black Coffee perform together

Grammy Award-winning music producer DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small recently performed together at Konka. The stars had the whole dance floor dancing during their set.

A video of the two legends doing what they do best was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News, which also confirmed that their performance was at the popular club, Konka. The post's caption read:

"Black Coffee x Kabza De Small on the decks at KONKA.."

Mzansi can't get over DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small's set

Social media users agreed that the two stars nailed their performance. Many said they should do it again overseas, others joked about how DJ Maphorisa would react to the video.

@thatswaziguy said:

"So Kabza will be initiated to the Freemasons soon."

@SupaJacks wrote:

"They going head to head, One is cheating though cause he using both hands."

@sheilamanyorio commented:

"but why am I fearing for kabza."

@Mo_hananwa noted:

"DJ Maphorisa won't be happy Kabza should let Coffee plug him for overseas gigs. Just by travelling with him for a month then he will be ok after like Shimza."

@Mnr_Maweni added:

"Since Diddy is no longer in the picture, black coffee is working so hard to cleanse himself with local artists but nyobile nyobile."

Comparison over Tyla and Black Coffee’s stardom sparks outrage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla has become the poster child for South African celebrity, with many fans convinced that no one has ever been on her level. This sparked a debate when netizens compared her popularity to Black Coffee's.

As Tyla's star continues to rise, the singer's success and popularity have been compared to those of other local stars before her.

