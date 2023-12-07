Tyla and Black Coffee's recent performance of the remix to Tyla's Water sparked demands for a collaboration

Tyla and DJ Black Coffee recently had South Africans on social media demanding a collaboration from them after they performed Water at a club in Sandton.

DJ Black Coffee and Tyla perform ‘Water’ remix in a viral video. Image: @realblackcoffee and @tyla

Tyla and DJ Black Coffee perform together

There is no denying that Tyla is the star of the moment and local and international artists are dying to work with her. The star whose breakout hit song Water was remixed by Travis Scott recently had another goat, DJ Black Coffee vibing to it.

A video of the two stars performing the Water remix was shared on social media by the popular entertainment commentator @Am_Blujay on his page. According to reports, the performance was at the Saint Club in Sandton.

Fans react to DJ Black Coffee and Tyla's performance

Social media users loved DJ Black Coffee and Tyla's incredible performance. Many gave the stars their stamp of approval.

@RichBlackWidow said"

"Jiki Jiki... We will hear that... Lemme TOOL."

@marcajuel_ZA added:

"Its actually amazing how she is being embraced by big brands, over one hit. (Not in a bad way)."

@AyathandoK added:

"...beautiful track....wow...am loving the tune..."

@cmotlhaping commented:

"It shows that in a relationship, get someone who cherish what you do and follow the dream."

Tyla announces that she’s touring Europe and North America

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has shared great news with overseas fans and followers. The star, making waves worldwide, revealed that she will be touring the UK, Europe and North America.

As fans wait for the release of Tyla's much-awaited body of work, TYLA, the star has shared more good news on her page. There is no denying that Tyla is at the helm of her career, and her music is taking over the global space.

