Prince Kaybee came to Kabza De Small's defence after the Amapiano DJ made a blunder on the decks

During his set, Kabza's transition didn't land as well as he had hoped, with fans suspecting he was nervous about having Black Coffee beside him

Prince Kaybee shared some words of wisdom, where many netizens gave Kabza grace for his mistake

Prince Kaybee recently defended Kabza De Small after he made an error during his set alongside Black Coffee. The Amapiano DJ's transition wasn't as smooth as usual and was roasted to no end for the unfortunate mistake.

Prince Kaybee defends Kabza De Small

Our fave, Prince Kaybee, addressed the trolls who dragged Kabza De Small for his unfortunate blunder during his set.

At a performance, the Imithandazo hitmaker's transition didn't land as well as fans are used to, leading to 16 seconds of an awkward tempo. All while having Black Coffee beside him.

Twitter (X) user pmcafrica shared a clip from the performance and suspected that Kabza may have been nervous working beside Coffee.

Price Kaybee came to Kabza's defence, saying what matters is how he saved his set:

"It's how you come back, not how you fall."

Soon after, Kabza managed to bring the beat back and had the crowd and Coffee under his control once again.

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's error

Netizens claimed that Black Coffee being present put pressure on Kabza and led to his blunder:

Sifisov1 said:

"He even looked nervous."

Mooiman_magakwe suspected:

"He was not confident."

Stockymendoza wrote:

"People need to start being honest about this guy's sets."

Meanwhile, others defended Kabza, saying House music wasn't his forte, though he still managed to come back strong:

PhoshPk suspected:

"I think that set is not his style of music."

Sensei_Hepatic said:

"For me, what makes you a top deejay is how you recover."

khanym0707 praised Kabza:

"He came back strong, even Coffee was blown away."

